The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating Brian Rigoberto Ballardo, 15 years old, Matthew Israel Herrera, 2 years old, and Benjamin Ariel Ballardo, 1 month old.
All are suspected to be traveling with Julianna Korinn Gutierrez, age 28, in a White 2011 Hyundai Sonata, California license plate 6MTU971. Julianna Gutierrez is currently on supervised release for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
A protection order is currently in place and Gutierrez is ordered to have no contact with Brian Ballardo, the father of the 1 month old child. Gutierrez has no legal custody of Matthew Herrera and Benjamin Ballardo. Gutierrez and Ballardo are both from California and Gutierrez has connections in Las Vegas, NV.
If you locate the vehicle and/or above persons, contact Investigator Peterson through the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 507-931-1570.