After City Council action Aug. 24, the site of the burned down KingPins bowling alley might be cleaned up before the end of autumn.
The council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution declaring the site — at 1671 S. Third St. on the south end of town — a public nuisance and give 30 days to property owner Eyebowl, LLC, to clean up the site. That 30-day timeline does not start until the order is approved in Nicollet County District Court, so the deadline will likely fall in the first or second week of October, according to City Administrator Todd Prafke.
If the owner did not provide for demolition and removal in time, the city would undertake those tasks and place an assessment against the property to recoup the costs incurred via property taxes. Or, instead of being paid back, the city could take over the property entirely.
The city does not have any promises from the property owner, but the city is hopeful the matter will be taken care of before the city needs to take action.
“The city attorney (James Brandt) has had contact with the building owners attorney and with the mortgage holder, as well, so I believe the owner’s attorney is waiting for the action of the court related to the prosecution tied to this,” Prafke said. “We believe everyone will be very cooperative.”
Background
The Feb. 16 morning fire burned down the bowling alley almost entirely, but no injuries were reported and no damage was done to adjacent properties. A mess of ash and debris remains at the site, which is highly visible from Hwy. 99 coming into St. Peter and also from Hwy. 169. After giving time for a thorough investigation and then more time for owners to take care of the mess on their own, the city is pushing for a resolution. Staff still had to provide proper warning, though.
In a release the day of the fire, St. Peter Fire Department Chief Matt Ulman said the cause of the fire was being investigated and it may take a few weeks before anything is known. Four months later, the investigation wrapped up and charges were filed against Dwight Lee Selders, 47, a co-owner of the business. He was charged with first- and second-degree arson, both felonies.
Selders made his first appearance in court virtually on July 28. He is next scheduled for an omnibus hearing Sept. 22.
According to the complaint, the first officer on scene reported seeing the south half of the building engulfed in flames. That officer noticed the fire moving north at a “very rapid pace.” The St. Peter fire chief reported the fire was “very large, blowing out fire approximately 30 feet into the air.” The chief reported the roof collapsed from the south and the entire roof subsequently collapsed in just 30 minutes.
According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Selders, who co-owned the business, walking out and locking up the night of Feb. 15. The next morning, Feb. 16, at approximately 7:24 a.m., according to the complaint, Selders was reportedly seen on surveillance video unlocking and entering the facility. He was reportedly the only person seen exiting or entering the building between those periods.
Selders was allegedly seen on camera walking to the back, behind the pin-setting machines, and an investigator later determined, according to the complaint, that the fire origin was behind one of the pin-setting machines, and the first material ignited was vapors from an ignitable liquid, and that an open fire instrument was used. The investigator determined the cause to be incendiary material.
According to the complaint and to property records, Selders and Jessica Ann Tonsfeldt purchased the property in 2014. Tonsfeldt has not been charged in relation to the fire. The two were reportedly a couple when they started the business together but had split in October 2019, and Tonsfeldt had resigned her position four days before the fire occurred.
According to property records, the former KingPins building was first constructed in 1962 and had undergone a number of renovations since. It had served as a bowling alley for nearly 60 years, previously named Bowlero Lanes and Sioux Trail Lanes.