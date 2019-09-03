New St. Peter High School, Middle School and District 508 staff includes: front row, left to right: Ian Thomason, middle school SPED; Sarah Mages, social work; Bailey Britton, fifth and sixth grade art; Jordyn Jarr, DAPE/physical education; Maripsa Romero, Spanish liaison; Paul Geving, fifth and sixth grade social studies. Back row: Tony Stadtherr, middle school health; Larissa Egli, French; Paola Rodeback, Spanish; Abby Whritenour, seventh and eighth grade physical education; McKenzie Weis, seventh and eighth grade science; Kyle Hilding, high school social studies; Andrew Coyle, high school English. (Photo courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)