The St. Peter School Board has three seats up for election in 2021, and the filing period is now open for candidates to register.
The members off the board with seats expiring are Vickie Hager, Jon Carlson and Drew Dixon. None of those three have so far filed for re-election, but they still have just under a week to do so.
Four candidates thus far have filed: Marty Duncan, Kate Martens, Rita Rassbach and Krystal Loula.
The filing fee for this office is $2. Each candidate must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years or older upon assuming office at the onset of 2022, must be a resident of the St. Peter school district at least 30 days prior to the general election, and must not be a candidate for any other office at this election.
The filing period runs until 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Election Day for 2021 is Nov. 2.