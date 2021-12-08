A St. Peter man is accused of distributing a pornagraphic video of a pre-teen girl over social media.
Andres Meija Larios, 37, of St. Peter was charged with a felony for disseminating pornographic work.
Local law enforcement was contacted by Internet Crimes Against Children with a report detailing Larios sending a pornographic video of a girl between 10 and 12 years of age to two other St. Peter residents on Dec. 17, 2020 through Facebook. The report identified the account and associated email address containing Larios’ first and last name while an associated phone number matched the last four digits of his phone number.
On June 8, a detective reached out to Larios. When asked about the video, Larios allegedly responded he “didn’t remember, but yes, maybe yes.” The complaint reports that Larios admitted to finding the video on Facebook and sending it to two other individuals “as a joke.” He also indicated that he may have more pictures of minors on his phone according to the complaint.