The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Dr. Ruth Lin and Dr. Dave Stamps, embarked Jan. 24 on a two-week tour of Malaysia and Singapore. The group has some local students, including Austyn Menk and Anya Menk, of Le Center.
The ensembles will perform at high profile venues such as the Shaw Foundation Stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Dewan Sri Pinang Hall in Penang, Malaysia. The student musicians will also participate in exchanges with local musicians from the Kinta Valley Symphony Society in Malaysia and the Raffles Institution in Singapore among others. With visits to the Batu Caves, Hawker centres, the Gardens by the Bay, and several night markets in Malaysia, students will have the chance to experience the local culture in their free time.
As part of the tour repertoire, the ensemble will premier a piece titled “Fanfare for a Weapon-Free World,” written by EMMY award-winning composer Steve Heitzeg ’82. The piece is dedicated to Beatrice Fihn, the executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). Fihn accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on the campaign’s behalf in 2017. This piece will be performed using the carillon bells in the chapel. This commission is made possible by carillon fund started by the class of 1954.
In addition to intensive daily rehearsals during the January term, students took a three-week course taught by Dr. Steve Mellema ’72 in preparation for the tour. Mellema is a physics professor at Gustavus, and he worked as a high school physics and chemistry teacher in Malaysia with the Peace Corps. The course focuses on the history and culture of Malaysia and Singapore.
The Gustavus Symphony Orchestra and Gustavus Jazz Ensemble have a rich history of touring and performing together, both domestically and internationally. Each ensemble will perform its own repertoire, but they will also combine to form a studio orchestra, creating a unique musical experience for the audience. Musical selections range from classic jazz and orchestral works to newer pieces by contemporary composers. Previously, the groups have traveled to the British Isles, the People’s Republic of China, South Africa, and Greece and Macedonia.
Upon their return, the ensembles will perform a home concert at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 in Christ Chapel. This performance is free and open to the public and will also be live streamed.
Midwest tour
The Gustavus Choir, under the direction of Dr. Brandon Dean, launches its 2020 Midwest tour on Jan. 31.
On this year’s tour, the Gustavus Choir will premiere a commissioned piece by Elaine Hagenberg, titled "Alleluia." The piece features lyrics taken from a sacred text by St. Augustine.
This commission was made possible by the Heilman Sacred Music Endowment at Gustavus. Hagenberg visited campus Jan. 16 to work with the choir. Other repertoire for the tour ranges from traditional sacred choral texts to contemporary pieces written by composers like Hagenberg. The tour includes stops across Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. The choir will also perform in the Twin Cities Jan. 25 and 26 prior to embarking on the formal tour.
New this year, the tour will feature a local high school choir at most performances. The high school ensembles will open the concert with a short performance of their own before joining the Gustavus Choir for the final piece at the end of the concert.
Established in 1932, the nationally renowned Gustavus Choir maintains an extensive annual touring schedule throughout the United States and travels abroad every four years. Over the past 40 years, the choir has appeared at cathedrals, conservatories, and cultural centers in Scandinavia, Russia, Asia, South Africa, and dozens of countries across Europe. The Gustavus Choir is frequently invited to perform at professional conferences and performed for the King and Queen of Sweden in 2012.