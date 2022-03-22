For over 25 years, the Arts Center of Saint Peter's annual Souper Bowl fundraiser has sold thousands of artisan-crafted ceramic bowls and pottery. But in lieu of the typical Souper Bowl, the Arts Center is hosting an all new event for patrons old and new to swap their collections in a great community get-together.
Saturday, July 16 marks the debut of the first ever Souper Bowl Swap Meet. Whether they've been holding on to their souper bowls for two years or 20, the Arts Center is inviting community members to exchange their vintage bowls, bearing the Souper Bowl logo, with bowls donated by fellow collectors. First time buyers and those looking to expand their stockpile may also purchase souper bowls for a $5 donation.
Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said that members have batted around the idea of a swap meet for a few years, but the Arts Center never had the need nor the storage space for hundreds of used bowls. That is, until the unusual circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the usual inventory of pottery to dwindle down to zero right before the annual Souper Bowl sale on March 17.
Through the pandemic, the Arts Center limited how many people can use the Clay Center at the same time. In November through December, the Arts Center also held a Pot Luck: Buy-and-Take pottery exhibition featuring over 300 pieces crafted by six local artisans. It would have required an intensive three months for artists to produce the typical 300-400 works for a typical Souper Bowl," said Arts Center Studio Manager Juana Arias.
"That took up a lot of collective energy in the studio," said Arias. "And what we found was everyone's plates were pretty full in terms of finally dealing with family members being sick or themselves getting sick and it just didn't make any sense to go from a big exhibition like that one and trying to plow through the winter and avoid illness."
Still wanting to satiate the community desire for pottery, the Arts Center turned to the idea of a Swap Meet. The event was commonly requested by retired members looking to downsize their collections.
"There are people in the community going into assisted living right now that have a couple dozen souper bowls in their possession," said Fee. "The very fact that people are saying to us, 'Can we please donate back our Souper Bowls or swap them out for new ones?' that kind of told us it was embedded in the fabric of the community."
During a regular Souper Bowl event, customers meet the artists behind piece and often form a connection, said Fee. The customer and artist will go their separate ways, but that interaction makes the bowl special and many members would rather see their bowl go back to the Arts Center or a new home than a donation bin.
"I'm really excited to see what people bring back and what stories they have about it," said Fee. "I think it's the reason people don't just want to give them to thrift shops or let alone throw them away when they go into assisted living or downsize because it means something to them."
In addition to Souper Bowls, the Swap Meet will also feature plates, mugs, platters, and other functional pottery produced at the Arts Center for sale. Local artists receive a 70% of the revenue.
KMSU Radio volunteer DJs will also be playing music and battling for the title of Soundclash Champion.
"As a potter myself, and I've been doing this for 10 years for the Arts Center, I'm terribly interested to see if I spot anything that I've done," said Arias. "That's cool and I'm excited to see what people want to take away."