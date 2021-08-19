A St. Peter woman was arrested for allegedly cutting a victim with a knife while threatening to kill them and terrorizing children.
Tomasa Lopez Lopez, 21, was charged with seven counts, including felony second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony threat of violence, two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and two counts of misdemeanor fifth degree domestic assault.
Neither Lopez nor the victim knew English, so statements to police were translated. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the altercation began over a dispute on shared finances. The two were drinking together when Lopez asked for $50 to buy more beer, but the victim said “No.”
According to the testimony, Lopez became enraged, pushed the victim and told them she would kill them if they didn’t give her the money. She then allegedly took a large knife from the kitchen and chased after the victim. The victim said they feared for their life and hurried through the house. Lopez allegedly threw a plate at the victim and almost killed them, according to the quoted testimony.
While the victim ran from Lopez, they said two children were in the house watching the altercation and crying. The victim eventually ran outside, but said Lopez followed them and threw the knife at them while on the porch.
When police were called to the scene, a witness indicated someone had been injured and a knife was put to their throat. They also informed law enforcement about the two children in the house. A witness unlocked the door to the residence when police arrived, and the two children immediately ran out crying and scared.
Police said they cleared the residence before locating Lopez and found the victim in the driveway with an inch long cut on the right side of their neck. Officers later found a knife on the ground outside the residence.