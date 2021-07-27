The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners has selected two finalists to interview for the county administrator position — one internal and one external.
The internal candidate is Mandy Landkamer, who currently serves as the interim county administrator and Property and Public Services director for Nicollet County. She has also served as their Environmental Services director and has been employed with Nicollet County for over 13 years.
Prior, she served as a land use specialist/enforcement for Blue Earth County for one year, as the senior planner/deputy zoning ordinance administrator for Nicollet County for six and a half years, and as an assessing clerk for the city of Eden Prairie for nearly one and a half years.
Landkamer holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
The external candidate is Chuck Whiting, who currently serves as the county administrator for Polk County, where he has been in the position for nine years.
Prior, he served as the city administrator for the city of Faribault for one and a half years. He has also been employed with St. Croix County, Wisconsin, as an administrative coordinator for nearly 11 years, with the city of Mounds View as the city administrator for four years, and with the city of Benson as the city manager for nearly four years.
Whiting holds a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University.