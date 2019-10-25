With many leaves not yet fallen, the crews are changing things up.
Beginning Oct. 24, they began collecting leaves on the south end of town, too, but they will make another pass through the entire community. Keep an eye on the city’s website (www.saintpetermn.gov) and Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CityOfStPeter) for more updates on the schedule.
The annual leaf and grass clipping collection continues for properties north of Broadway Avenue. Collection for properties south of Broadway begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4.
To help ensure the process goes smoothly here are some tips:
• Place leaves parallel and adjacent to the curb (within 6 feet of the curb line).
• Do not put leaves in the street or on a tarp and don’t cover the leaves with a tarp or put in bags.
• Do not include animal waste with the leaves, as the person using the vacuum hose gets covered with a fine dust of whatever is in the leaves.
• Help the city serve you better by placing brush and leaves away from curbies, light poles, mailboxes, signs, trees, posts, utility boxes/pedestals, etc.
• If possible, do not put leaves on a curve in the street as the machine has a hard time picking up leaves that aren’t in a straight line.
• Do not park in front of the yard waste until pick-up is complete, and if possible, allow 50 feet either side of the pile so the machine has enough room to collect the material.
• If you live on a dead-end street, place material on the curb in front of the house, not on the dead-end.
• If you live on a corner lot, it is possible that one side will be picked up before the other as the trucks run north to south and then east to west to be more efficient in the collection process. (Suggestion: Place all leaves on the same side of the street if you want all your leaves picked up at the same time.)
The collection process is quite lengthy. It took over five weeks in 2018, and in order to complete the process before it snows, crews sometimes have to start the collection before all the leaves have fallen.
Collection dates for the areas north and south of Broadway are rotated each year. Should you miss the collection dates, yard waste can be taken to the city’s yard waste drop-off site.