School’s out, the sun is high and thrill-seekers from across the state of Minnesota are flocking to Henderson this summer for a one-of-a-kind adventure above the treetops. Tucked away in a wooded forest just 6 miles north of Henderson lies Kerfoot Canopy Tour, a high-flying, mile long course featuring a whopping 14 zip lines.
The aerial adventure course was founded in 2013 by owner Lee Kerfoot, who drew inspiration from his grandmother Justine and her lifelong infatuation with the Minnesota wilderness. Instilled with that same passion for the outdoors at an early age, Lee and his wife Eva set out to build an adventure course that integrates the thrill of zip lining with the green splendor of the Minnesota River Valley’s woodlands.
Upon its founding, eight zip lines crossed the forests located off the Minnesota River Valley National Scenic Byway. But later that year, the owners saw room to expand. By the end of 2013, four more zip lines, the fastest in the park, were built so visitors end the course in the same place they started from.
A few years later the Kerfoot Canopy Tour added a self-navigating aerial adventure park to its offerings. The wood and rope course reaches up to 50 feet high with 60 obstacles customized for beginners and experts.
Into the wild
Visitors to the Kerfoot Canopy Tour are taken on a comprehensive 2.5 hour tour through the park’s 14 ziplines. Each zipline carries its own unique name and purpose within the park. Some offer a low-to-the ground, easy ride for beginners, others tower as high as 175 feet in the air and more accelerate riders at high speed.
At the beginning of the tour, visitors are given their helmets, safety harnesses and gloves and walked through the basics of ziplining. Guests are eased into learning the ropes at the ground school, a pair of small zip lines 60 and 90 feet in length.
From there, visitors are treated to a series of slower zip lines such as Fast Break, Mellow Fellow and Young Buck to get a hang of ziplining.
“It’s designed very deliberately,” said Park Guide Aaron Carlson. “The first third is low and slow. You have your ground school I and II and you learn how to zip and it slowly builds. It’s a nice place to build some confidence.”
As guests become more experienced, they’ll reach the high point of the park about midway through the course. After climbing up a spiral staircase to reach the top of a 50 foot tower, visitors will reach Kong, a 900 foot zip line stretching above the forest canopy.
“You look down and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh.’ You get this view of the valley that you're above. There’s a gorge beneath you. You see this one zip that’s about 170 feet in the air and you’re like ‘Holy Moses,’ you’ve ventured into the real deal.”
This part of the course is where the Kerfoot Canopy Tour earns its name.
“You’re seeing this thing that you’ve lived in your whole life from a totally different perspective,” said Carslon. “Instead of walking beneath the trees, you’re above them.”
The course then transitions into its fastest zip lines. Visitors will take a ride on the Red Tail, a 1200 foot zip line Kerfoot Canopy boasts as the longest zip line in the state of Minnesota. The ride only quickens as each new line delivers a faster speed. The 12th line on the tour, Shootout, is considered a fan favorite for its high velocity.
“The lien that ends right at that tower is the majority of our guest’s favorite,” said Carlson. “It’s just that speed and that exposure and that zip line is called Shootout because you shoot out of the trees. It just blows people away.”
On the final two courses, the Eagle’s Eye and the Big Finish, guests are brought right back to the beginning of the tour.
The Kerfoot Canopy Tour is available to a wide range of guests. Whether it's a birthday party or a retirement party, groups at a maximum of ten can make reservations ahead of time to get in on the fun. Visitors must weigh between 70-250 pounds and the zip line experience is available for anyone from the age of 10 to “still breathing.”
“I’ve taken someone who celebrated their 100th birthday,” said Carlson.
Climbing in the sky
Interested in something more free--form? Kerfoot Canopy Adventure has its own aerial obstacle course right outside the tour lodge visitors can explore at their own pace. 60 obstacles such as parallel swing stix and diminishing platforms are divided between three stories on this 50 foot tall adventure park.
Before they climb up, guides give visitors a helmet and a harness and instruct guests how to attach their clips to the ropes. After practicing attaching their harness with ropes on the ground, visitors are free to explore the ninja-themed obstacles.
Each story has its own difficulty. The obstacles on the first story are the easiest, the second story features intermediate-level challenges, and experts will thrive at the most difficult courses on the top of the park. Once guests have had their fill, they can zip down a rope to reach the ground.
Aerial Park participants must be at least seven years old and weigh up to 275 pounds. Guests must also be able to reach their hands up to five feet in height, and must be able to reach at least 5.5 feet to enjoy the course without a chaperone.
“We have something for everyone on this course,” said Carlson. “Pretty soon we’re going to have that max capacity of 60 people at a time.”
A major draw
Between its 14 zip line courses and aerial park, the Kerfoot Canopy Tour has gained recognition not only in the state of Minnesota, but nationwide. In 2020, the tour was ranked the third best aerial adventure park in the United States in USA Today’s 2020 Reader’s Choice.
The attraction brings people well outside region such as the Weaver family of Cottage Grove, Minnesota. On Friday, the Weaver’s drove an hour out to Kerfoot Canopy for Logan’s 14th birthday and it was worth the trip.
“It was really fun,” said Logan Weaver. “I really liked the tallest [zip line], it had a great view.”
Nicole Weaver enjoyed the experience as well and appreciated how the course eased her into zip lining.
“I would do it again,” said Nicole Weaver. “It’s a really good way to overcome your fear of heights, because I have a fear of heights and I did it still.”