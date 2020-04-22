Teachers in St. Peter Public Schools, and beyond, are having to change habits and get innovative, as students learn from a distance through technological devices. The educators didn’t have much time to prepare, but they’re quickly adapting and finding ways to get students the information they need.
Doug Boyer — Hoffmann Learning Center teacher & St. Peter High School strength and conditioning coach
ARE YOU WORKING IN YOUR CLASSROOM OR CAN YOU WORK FROM HOME?
Although I can work from home I work from my classroom every day. In the situation I am in it just works better for me to be on campus. All my students are still here and I can get materials to them, if needed, using the social distance learning protocols we have set up. I think, for me at least, it helps me focus more and be less distracted.
BEST PART OF DISTANCE TEACHING?
I am looking at my lessons/curriculum from a different perspective. I am learning new ways to deliver lessons and always considering ways to keep it interesting. We have a unique learning environment at HLC (Hoffmann Learning Center) so finding resources is both challenging and enlightening. Also, I get to wear a hat when I am not on screen!
MOST DIFFICULT PART OF DISTANCE TEACHING?
The worst part, of course, is being away from the students. I have a pretty small class so when they are in the classroom it is pretty easy to give them 1-to-1 attention at times and still stay engaged with the rest of the room. I still teach all my students at the exact same time via google hangouts and it is frustrating to see them struggle at times and know that if they were in the classroom it would be easier to point them in the right direction.Another tough part of distance learning is the coaching aspect. I spend about 3-4 hours a day at the SPHS weight room working with about 65-100 kids a day on strength and agility. Not having that connection with kids I worry about their well being. A lot of students, not just athletes, come to the weight room to recharge and I hope that they are able to find ways to stay physically and mentally fit right now.
Dustin Lenhoff — North Elementary teacher
DO YOU HAVE A HOME OFFICE OR DO YOU CHANGE IT UP FROM WHERE YOU TEACH AT HOME?
We have a home library that I am now housed in. There are doors that shut to the room, so it can be quiet when I am on Google Meets with staff and my students.
BEST PART OF WORKING FROM HOME?
There are many, but I appreciate time with my family. I can connect with them whenever I have a break. My sons appreciate being able to see me throughout the day.
MOST DIFFICULT PART OF WORKING FROM HOME?
Right now, individualizing instruction for all students is difficult. We are training kids for this new way of teaching and learning. It is a hard mod