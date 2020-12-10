Fitting a bunch of police officers and firefighters in Fleet Farm, along with kids and their families, just wasn't the best option in 2020, so the annual Shop with a Hero team in Nicollet County improvised.
This year, instead of shopping with kids who could use a holiday boost, St. Peter Police Department officer Jon Hughes, North Mankato Police Chief Ross Gullickson and Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange delivered gift cards to kids' homes. The $100 Fleet Farm cards were handed out to 17 kids/families, including 13 in St. Peter and Kasota.
This is third year doing Shop with a Hero for Hughes, who also serves as one of St. Peter Public Schools' resource officers.
"(The gift cards) are for kids in a range of grade levels," Hughes said. "I connect with social workers from all the schools, and I ask what kind of need there is out there. Normally, we'd go with them to the store, but we obviously can't do that this year, so we're doing contactless deliveries."
On a normal non-pandemic year, the kids would be paired with a hero in the program — police officer, firefighter, military personnel — and that person would shop with them, along with gift wrapping and further opportunities to interact. The idea is to help out families who might need the help during a sometimes difficult holiday period, while also building relationships between the kids and law enforcement.
A lot of that interaction will be missing in 2020, but it will still be a positive memory for kids, having an officer come to their door and hand them something to be excited about.
"I'm just happy we can continue to do it," Hughes said. "And opposed to waiting until the spring, because this is the time of the year I think it's needed the most."
He added, "I think it's a really great opportunity to give back to the community and help people that might not be able to have the greatest holidays and just give them a bit of cheer."
The contributors to the 2020 program were Fleet Farm, which contributed $500 in gift cards; Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition, which gave $500; St. Peter Lion's Club, which gave $150; and the charitable gambling fund from Red Men Club and Flame Bar, which gave $1,000.
One of the 2020 gift card recipients, Joey Baker, who attends North Elementary in St. Peter, and his mom, Rebecca Blomgren, received their gift card at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter. Baker has participated in Shop with a Hero in previous years, and he loves doing it. He intends to buy some LED lights with his gift card this year.
"I like we get to shop for stuff and do things together, too," Baker said of shopping with an officer.
For Blomgren, it means a lot to see her child gaining positive experiences.
"He looks forward to it almost ever year," she said. "He likes it a lot, because he likes to be able to get stuff and give it to other people, too. He used to just find stuff in his toy box and room, wrap it up and just give it to someone, but now he's got this, so it's great."
And as COVID-19 continues to impact everyone and everything this year, Shop with a Hero means even more to the family.
"Yes, actually," Blomgren said, "It's pretty huge for us."