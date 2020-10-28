St. Peter High School seniors Vanessa Krueger and Obie Alcantara Alvarez were crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen and King during Tuesday's annual coronation, held in the SPHS gym. The coronation was socially distanced and pandemic safe.
Other Homecoming court members included: (Queen candidates) Ella Gilbertson, Mia Hansen, Maddie More, Lauren Niemeyer and (King candidates), John Borgmeier, Ethan Grant, Seth Reicks, and Carter Wendroth. Escorts this year were (girls) Shelby Graft, Jayna Matejcek, Allie Pettis, Lizzy Quist, and Emily Salfer; and (boys) Ryan Braun, Kendall Nicolai, Josh Robb, Zach Taylor, and Wesley Yang.
Other socially distanced activities were planned throughout the week by the SPHS Student Council, in an effort to make the festivities as fun and safe as possible. There is also a volleyball match versus Fairmont 7:15 p.m. Thursday and a football game versus Worhington 7 p.m. Friday.