Recycling collection in the city of St. Peter is now every other week.
Over the last 6-12 months, substantial changes have taken place in the recycling market, due to geopolitical and other issues. They have impacted how much, where, and what can be produced with recycled materials and those changes have impacted the city's recycling program and its collector LJP Waste Enterprises.
The city of St. Peter and LJP have mutually agreed to begin every other week recycling beginning this December.
There will be no recycling pick-up the weeks of Dec. 9, Dec. 23, Jan. 6, Jan. 20 and so on. A calendar will be included in the January utility bills showing the full schedule for recycling collection. Look for it in your mailbox around Jan. 2, 2020.
Reminders on unacceptable items for recycling: plastic Nos. 3, 6 and 7 food and beverage containers; plastic bags, wraps, films; pizza delivery boxes; styrofoam packaging, containers or cups; ceramics, Pyrex dishes, drinking glasses; auto or window glass, mirrors, light bulbs; egg cartons, milk cartons, and roll tubes; wallpaper, gift wrap, tissue paper, sticker release paper; coffee filters or tea bags; candy/gum wrappers and plastic Nos. 4, 6 and 8 pack holders; oil, antifreeze or fuel containers; photos, transparencies or slides; razors, needles or sharpies; yard waste, wod, weeds or brush; pillow envelopes; packing peanuts; lawn chairs or furniture; flower pots; carpet; clothing or blankets; shredded paper; holiday lights and extension cords; batteries of any kind.