A woman was killed after a house reportedly "exploded" in rural Le Sueur County, 6 miles northeast of Le Center.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an explosion and fire on 211th Avenue in rural Lexington Township Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. The Le Center Fire Department, along with deputies from the Sheriff Office, responded to the location and determined that the "house had exploded," causing the house to collapse and start on fire.
The Sheriff's Office said it was the residence of Aric Holicky and his family, but they were away from the home. A 20-year-old woman was house sitting, though, watching the dogs.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located the deceased body of a female subject in the basement. Her body was removed from the scene and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul for an autopsy and positive identification. Her name has not been released, as law enforcement waits for the ID.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason advised that the cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the positive identification of the female subject remains pending at the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Agencies responding to the incident included the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, the Le Center Fire Department, the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office, the Montgomery Fire Department and the Le Center Ambulance Service.