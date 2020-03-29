Minnesota schools are preparing to teach their students from afar in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a week of closures, school districts across the state have prepared distance learning plans which will go into effect March 30 through at least May 4 under an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
Here’s how St. Peter Public Schools will handle instruction.
High School
The students of St. Peter High School and Rock Bend Alternative Learning Center will be connecting with their instructors over Google Classroom throughout distance learning.
This will serve as a hub for assignments, materials, discussions, taking attendance and turning in work. Students are to log in to their courses daily for attendance. Teachers will be expected to have lessons posted by 10 a.m. and will be available throughout the day for questions and discussion, via Google Classroom, email and phone until 3 p.m. Students who will not be able to study from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. should communicate with their teachers over email or Google Classroom.
When necessary, materials will be available by delivery or the United States Postal Service. Internet hot spots were made available for those families without internet access, and flexibility on assignment deadlines will be granted for students with limited or no access.
Middle School
Middle School students will also connect with teachers, complete assignments and take attendance on Google Classroom. Students will operate on an A day/B day schedule, so students will only be responsible for specific classes on their respective days. Classes will go from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Those without internet access will be able to pick up distance learning packets at the middle school meal pickup location on Lincoln Drive and will drop off their assignments after completion at the same location. When necessary, materials will be available by delivery or mail. Families who are unable to pick up packets should contact the middle school office to make other arrangements at 507-934-4210.
There are also several internet hot spots for students to check out from the media center. Flexibility on assignment deadlines will be granted for students with limited or no access.
Elementary
Students at North and South Elementary will have access to a shared virtual space called SeeSaw. Students access the SeeSaw Class app by using their school Google login information on a personal mobile device/school assigned iPad or through the app.seesaw.me webpage on a personal computer. Parents can also stay connected to their student’s learning through the SeeSaw Family app when invited by their student’s teacher.
On distance learning days, elementary students will log in to their SeeSaw account and complete the learning tasks assigned by their teachers, which will be posted by 10:00 am. Teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 30 minutes set aside for lunch, by phone, email and scheduled times for video conferencing.
For families at South Elementary without internet access, packets will be delivered to their bus stops each Thursday with food deliveries. Once activities are completed, students should put their work back in the envelope and give it to their bus driver when they pick up meals. Packets may also be picked up or exchanged at South Elementary, door 2, between the hours of 7:30 a.m.-9 am or 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
At North Elementary, teachers will take attendance by students completion of the initial daily activity submission in SeeSaw. In order for students to be counted present and participating in the day, they must log into SeeSaw and attempt the assigned activities or a parent will need to contact the homeroom teacher via email or phone.
At South Elementary, attendance will be taken through a daily question within SeeSaw activities. Families learning through packets should text, call or email their student’s teacher each day to mark attendance. A student will be considered present if they complete the attendance form anytime during the 24-hour day. If students are ill and cannot complete the tasks within a 24-hour period, a guardian should contact the office at 934-2754.
Early Childhood
Distance Learning packets and electronic devices have been distributed to children in Early Childhood, with the latter going to families that have indicated a need. Teachers will share the weekly class calendar with families on Homeroom. Parents and children will be encouraged to follow the calendar of activities to keep engaged in learning during the period of school closure.
School Readiness teachers will be available during regular hours and ECSE teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 30 minutes set aside for lunch. Teachers will be connecting with parents and children each day their child would have been in school during the closure through Homeroom, Google Meet, telephone calls and emails. In order to be counted for attendance, parents should log into the Homeroom site or communicate with the teacher on the days their child would have been at pre-school. In the event of an extended closure, additional packets will be posted on the school website, sent out via email and delivered to homes as needed.
Special Services
Students with disabilities will continue to receive special education and related services during the distance learning period, but in-person service is not permitted.
Each student’s IEP and 504 plans will continue to be implemented during the distance learning period. Through telecommunications, St. Peter Schools will hold IEP meetings to review IEP goals and amend IEPs as appropriate. Case Managers will develop a process to communicate with parents and guardians regarding the provision of their child’s services through distance learning. IEP team meetings will be scheduled, as needed, to review and revise appropriate services, accommodations, and modifications to meet the student’s needs in a distance learning model. IEP team meetings will be conducted utilizing telephone and video conference tools.
The St. Peter School District states that it is prepared to provide translation and interpreter needs for students and families and will continue to work with families to develop and provide instruction and support through distance learning. Tele-related services may be utilized to facilitate and provide speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy consultation, and mental health-related services.
The district will also continue to engage in Child Find activities for students who are exhibiting academic, social/emotional/behavioral or other difficulties during distance learning. Each building administrator will activate the Child Study Team as needed.
Evaluations and re-evaluations for special services will continue and are to be completed as much as possible during distance learning while following public health guidelines. If an evaluation cannot be completed without in-person testing it will be delayed until distance learning ends.