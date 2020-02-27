St. Peter Middle School play cast and crew members are busy putting the finishing touches on their rendition of Howard Mohr’s popular musical, “How to Talk Minnesotan,” which they will bring to the middle school theater stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
Directors Angie Schilling and Charlotte Smith have been busy with cast and crew the past couple months preparing for this year’s show.
“Rehearsals have been a lot of fun,” Charlotte Smith said. “Some of the props are pretty ridiculous, so we often find ourselves having to stop for a good laugh. We’re currently still stumbling through the show with plenty of stop-and-go, but by the time the big night comes, we’ll be raring to go.”
Admission to this year’s middle school play is free, but a freewill offering is being taken with all proceeds being donated to PAWS (Providing Animals With Shelter) at Kind Veterinary Clinic of St. Peter to help with their pet adoption program.