Minnesota Department of Transportation representatives returned to the St. Peter City Council Feb. 3, this time with four specific concepts for possible improvements at the intersections of highways 169-22 and 169-99. The concepts include a dual left turn lane, roundabouts, RCUTs or some combination.
At a Jan. 20 work session, MnDOT Project Manager Forrest Hasty spoke to the council about the plan for intersection improvement in 2023. He asked the group to present any problems or concerns at the two intersections.
The biggest issue brought up was the left turn from Hwy. 169 south onto Hwy. 22, and the log jam that can sometimes create. Other concerns noted included the lack of right of way knowledge, specifically at the intersection of 169-99, and speed from vehicles heading away from and toward the 169-22 intersection.
At the Feb. 3 work session, Hasty, along with MnDOT Public Engagement Coordinator Anne Wolff and Nick Ollrich, a MnDOT traffic engineer, presented four concepts that they believe can all work at the intersection. Some were rated better than others.
The council agreed all four concepts could be brought to a future open house (date to be determined) for public feedback, though there were a couple that had more positive reaction than others.
Concept A
Concept A involves the lowest construction cost, though it's impact is only centered around the 169-22 intersections.
A second left turn lane would be added for those traveling southbound on Hwy. 169 and attempting to turn onto Hwy. 22. The left turn arrow would only allow protective lefts; there would be no permissive lefts (yields on green light or yellow arrow).
The 169-99 intersection would see no changes under this concept.
The pros, according to MnDOT, for this option are the cheaper cost, the improved safety due to the protected left only at 169-22, the improved capacity with a second turn lane preventing buildup at that spot, plus no permanent impacts to adjacent properties. MnDOT would use the ditch, currently separating the northbound and southbound 169 lanes, to build the second turn lane.
The major con to this concept, according to MnDOT, would be the fact that no improvements are made at 169-99, an intersection considered to be more dangerous than desired right now, due to those needing to cross four lanes of traffic to go from Hwy. 99 to the Hwy. 169 right northbound lane.
Another potential problem is that there would only be about 540 feet after making the left onto Hwy. 22 before the road would return to one lane. But the MnDOT team said the left turn traffic will be filtered in groups with quick changes between green and red arrows.
Concept B
Concept B is the most expensive, and probably the most ambitious, of the bunch.
Two roundabouts would be added, one at each intersection. Both roundabouts would have two lanes in the north and south direction, similar to roundabouts recently installed along Hwy. 22 in Mankato. The concept would eliminate the stop light at 169-22 and the stop sign at 169-99.
The biggest pro, according to MnDOT, for this concept is the very low rate of serious injury and fatal crashes stemming from roundabouts across the country. Many movements would see reduced average delays, including the left turn from 169 to 22. The roundabout at 99 would also help slow speeds of vehicles leaving and entering town.
There are a few significant cons with this concept, though, and Project Manager Hasty indicated it wasn't the top option for MnDOT. While fatal and serious injury crashes are low at roundabouts, the Mankato ones have seen an increase of property damage only crashes for those intersections.
Another con is potential traffic buildup, specifically for cars traveling northbound on 169 at the intersection with 22. Vehicles heading southbound at that intersection that want to get to 22 would likely have largely free rein to enter the roundabout with few cars coming from the other direction. Those vehicles would then prevent the vehicles heading northbound on 169 from entering the roundabout; at peak traffic times, it could be a while before an opening appears for the northbound vehicles.
"The traffic could get backed up all the way to the (169-99) intersection," Hasty said.
That information made Concept B almost a non-starter for the council, though Councilor Emily Bruflat wondered whether there could be a roundabout at the 169-99 intersection and something different at 169-22. But the MnDOT team indicated if they're going to forgo one roundabout, they'd probably just forgo both of them.
Concept C
Concept C involves relatively lower construction costs, but changes at both intersections.
RCUTs (Restricted Crossing U-Turns) would be added at both intersections. An RCUT is an intersection design that restricts left turns at an intersection, but allows the same movement downstream via a U-turn. Examples of these can be found in northern St. Peter along 169, including at the St. Julien intersection by McDonald's.
The major pro of this concept, according to MnDOT, is the significant safety impact for a manageable cost.
Both intersections would improve in safety. Those looking to turn from 99 onto northbound 169 would take a right onto southbound 169 and then use the RCUT U-turn to turn left onto northbound 169; this allows drivers to negotiate just two lanes and one direction of traffic at a time. Those looking to turn from 169 south to Hwy. 22 would be taken past the 22 intersection to an RCUT U-turn down the road, where they would turn left onto 169 northbound, and then right onto 22; this process would prevent dangerous angle and t-bone crashes that can result from the current left turn.
The MnDOT team told the council that the average time it took to get from 169 southbound to Hwy. 22 would remain about the same or even less under this concept, even despite the more complicated process. There would be less queuing at 22, as cars would be sent through with less stoppage, and MnDOT believes the U-turn would efficiently get vehicles on their way.
However, councilors, including Brad DeVos, said it will be a tough sell, as he doesn't think people will like the idea of traveling a longer distance to get on 22 from southbound 169.
Concept D
Concept D is something of a 'best of both worlds' concept, keeping cost low while combining the different intersection improvements.
The second left turn lane would be added at Hwy. 22, like in Concept A, and it would similarly be a protected left only to 22. But instead of nothing at 169-99, Concept D adds an RCUT there.
The big pro of this concept, according to MnDOT, is its ability to address a little of everything. The second left turn lane from southbound 169 to 22 adds safety and can limit queuing problems. The RCUT at 169-99, meanwhile, adds safety for those trying to get from 99 to northbound 169.
A con is travelers needing to go further for that 99 to 169 northbound turn. There is also still the potential concern with bottle up for cars turning left from southbound 169 to 22, as they enter the latter and it quickly turns to one lane.
MnDOT will get public feedback and then more city/council feedback before ultimately making the decision, likely this year. After that, more detailed design and cost estimates would be developed, as the department prepared for 2023 construction. Other than any actions the city chooses to take in alignment with the intersections projects, the cost would go to MnDOT.