A patient at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter is accused of hemorrhaging a victim’s eye in an assault and damaging their vision.
Demarko Phillip Mullins, 28, of St. Peter, was charged with assault in the first degree, third degree and fifth degree. Mullins was committed to the Forensic Mental Health Program as mentally ill and dangerous during the alleged assault at the secure treatment facility.
According to the criminal complaint, Mullins and the victim got into an argument after the victim walked in on Mullins, while he was in the bathroom. Surveillance footage showed the argument occurred in the hallway and the confrontation turned physical when Mullins reportedly punched the victim.
Mullins then allegedly lunged at the victim and grabbed them by the throat, causing both parties to fall to the ground. On the floor, Mullins reportedly put his fingers in the victim’s eye and gouged their left eye.
Staff reportedly intervened and attempted to separate Mullins from the victim. Mullins allegedly resisted restraint and held on to the victim’s hair. As he was separated from the victim, Mullins kicked their head twice, according to the complaint.
The victim appeared seriously injured with their right eye blacked and their left eye bleeding and hemorrhaging liquid, according to staff observations. A doctor assessed the victim and could not see their retina. In response, the victim was transported to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato and then referred to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester to have their left eye operated on. They were diagnosed with a “hemorrhage retinal left” and an “unspecified injury left eye and orbit initial.”
On May 3, approximately two weeks after the incident, the victim provided a statement reporting they could only see 50% out of their left eye. They said there was a “moon” in the far right corner of their left eye that was blacked out. At the time, the victim said they may need further operations and that the injury may have permanently damaged their vision.