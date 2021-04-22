When the Arts Center of Saint Peter was gifted the lot at 411 S. Minnesota Ave. in downtown St. Peter, there was a buzz of excitement at the opportunity. But there was also a question of what to do with it.
The lot, which was donated to the Arts Center by Building Good Communities, a small development group in town, contained only a small, old house and some patchy grass/dirt. A rectangular lot, deeper than it is wide, it would be costly to build a new permanent structure there. The small house, though, wasn’t going to be useful to the Arts Center either.
As Arts Center leaders were deliberating what to do, Josh Reinitz, treasurer of the board, suggested the possibility of landscape art. Reinitz owns East Henderson Farms, where Seed to Site is presently running a native plant nursery. Seed to Site, a St. Peter business headed by Genevieve Brand, with help from husband Jeff Brand, does landscaping, focusing on native plants and pollinators.
“Josh is very committed to exploring the cross of agriculture and art in our community,” said Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “So when we talked with Genevieve we realized there was an opportunity to do something, not just for aesthetics, but also to showcase landscape art and make it an installation onto itself.”
Brand, of Seed to Site, said he is aiming for an opening of the new landscape garden, squeezed between The Capitol Room and Farm Bureau Financial Services, by June 1. She said Seed to Site will get started with seeding any day, and she estimates planting will be done by mid-May. The house on the lot was razed in April after the city confirmed it had no historical significance.
The garden will be open space that residents can roam through freely. At some point, the Arts Center will look to host small events and allow artists to set up temporary sale booths in the space.
Seed to Site will use a variety of plants, starting with eco-grass.
“Previously, it was just a lot of weeds and grass and an old building, and part of the problem with that is the runoff that goes straight into the river,” Brand said. “So the landscaping will be an eco-grass mix that gets about 6 inches tall and doesn’t require water or fertilizer.”
Eco-grass also does not require regular mowing.
“The eco-grass it just a little bit of a finer blade, and if you don’t mow it, it will just kind of flop over and look like a natural path,” Brand said.
The garden will also feature Allegheny Serviceberry, American Bittersweet, Bushy Cinquefoil, Pagoda dogwood, Southern Bush Honeysuckle and Yew. Many of the plants will attract pollinators, including some bees and especially butterflies. Brand also described the shrubs as “well behaved.”
“Sometimes people think overgrown wild land when they think native, and it does not have to be that,” she said.
The land the Arts Center received is worth about $85,000, according to Rosenquist Fee. The organization spent about $14,000 to take out the house and the estimate from Seed to Site is about $3,900. The center is pursuing grants to help pay for some of the cost.
Rosenquist Fee is a periphery member of Building Good Communities, and she actually suggested the Arts Center could purchase the lot, but the group instead decided to donate. Many nonprofits would quickly turnover the land for a profit, but Arts Center leadership wanted to use it.
“We might eventually look at turning it over and liquidating it,” Rosenquist Fee said. “But right now, it makes sense to say ‘Yes’ to the gift and actually use the lot and use the reserve funds to have the house excavated and the lot redone.”
She added, “The feedback we’ve gotten over the past year, and the generosity we’ve seen, suggests the community appreciates opportunities to feel connected to creative work and each other. This is us saying to the community, ‘We see what you need, and we’re going to do everything we can to respond and give this.’ I think it will continue to build goodwill and bring in the donations that all of our pivots over the last year have accomplished.”
Brand said she is excited to participate.
“Any time we can be part of something that provides a gathering space for people in the community, I’m always for that,” she said. “And the more people that are asking questions about pollinators and native plants, the more they’re learning.”