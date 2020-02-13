spotlight
Niemeyer and Jamac are SPHS Snow Week King and Queen
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Peter's Doherty goes viral with 3-pointer and 2-pointer videos
- City works on downtown construction to identify sewer issue; phone line possible impacted
- Family of wounded St. Peter soldier aims to get him Purple Heart
- St. Peter historian finds Winterfest medallion at Ramsey Park
- Minnehaha wins game over St. Peter 95-66; Saints' Mason Doherty wins hearts of fans
- Big winnings, small pickings at German Jefferson Ice Fishing Contest
- Jon Hughes is newest school district police liaison officer
- Minnehaha beats St. Peter girls 52-40 with 15-0 final run
- St. Peter wrestling to open section at Watertown Thursday
- St. Peter girls turn it on in 2nd half versus Giants 62-37
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 13
Around the Web
- Mizzou's Ryan Walters linked to Colorado coaching vacancy
- Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter takes football, basketball and NCAA questions in his weekly chat
- Iowa House panel passes abortion resolution; Senate likely to debate ‘life amendment’ Thursday
- Iowa House panel passes abortion resolution; Senate likely to debate ‘life amendment’ Thursday
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.