Coronation 1

St. Peter High School seniors Ethan Niemeyer and Rahma Jamac were crowned Snow Week King and Queen at the annual coronation Thursday, Feb. 13 at the SPHS Performing Arts Center. (Kurt Hildebrandt/St. Peter Public Schools)
Coronation 2

Snow Week candidates and the rest of the court, starting from front row, left to right, are pages Caleb Gilbertson and Zoey Rothenberger; back row, Homecoming King Matthew Springer, Ella Rosburg, Carson Kennedy, Aubrey Landsom, Noah Faulstich, Izzy Lind, Harry Dean, Ariel Benavidez, Kai Anderson, Ayla Aydogdu, King Ethan Niemeyer, Queen Rahma Jamac, Gabe Wilson, Marina Sawyer, Josh Ellerbeck, Nicole Schilling, Brad Doherty-Bohn, Amelia Carlson, Anders Taylor, Brielle Bushaw, Josh Johnson, and Homecoming Queen Katie Engeldinger. (Kurt Hildebrandt/St. Peter Public Schools)
