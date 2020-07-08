<&firstgraph>Classes at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter will begin one week early on Sept. 2, and the college will transition to online course delivery after Thanksgiving.
<&firstgraph>Gustavus will provide in-person, on-campus learning this fall, begin the academic year one week earlier than originally planned, and transition to online course delivery following Thanksgiving break, President Rebecca Bergman announced. The modifications to the academic calendar allow the college flexibility to respond to public health recommendations or pivot to online learning earlier if necessary. January Interim courses and the spring semester are expected to take place on campus as usual.
<&firstgraph>“We are committed to delivering our signature high-quality living and learning experience that prepares students for lives of leadership and service in society,” President Rebecca Bergman said. “We will continue to prioritize the health and wellbeing of all members of our community and adjust our plans as necessary in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health.”
Fall schedule
<&firstgraph>The college will begin fall classes on Wednesday, September 2, with a staggered residence hall move-in beginning August 15. Classes will take place on Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Fall Break will now run October 17-19. Following Thanksgiving recess, the college will transition to online course delivery for the last seven days of classes and the final exam period. Final exams will conclude on December 14.
<&firstgraph>The majority of fall classes will be offered in an on-campus, in-person format. Courses are being spread out across a longer period of the day and some courses will be offered in a blended/hybrid mode or online. Faculty members are working to accommodate social distancing in learning spaces and designing course content to allow for a transition to online learning if necessary.
<&firstgraph>The Office of Residential Life will be in contact with students about the staggered move-in schedule. First-Year Orientation will take place Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
<&firstgraph>At this time, on-campus courses during the January Interim Experience are expected to take place as scheduled beginning January 4.
Planning update
<&firstgraph>The college’s 12 COVID-19 Response Action Teams submitted recommendations on June 26 that are currently being reviewed by the COVID-19 Response Leadership Team and President’s Cabinet.
<&firstgraph>The initial recommendations were developed using emerging best practices for institutions of higher education and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reopening plan will be available to all students and employees in mid-July. These plans will be modified moving forward based on updated public health recommendations.
<&firstgraph>This fall, Gustavus students, faculty, and staff are asked to:
<&firstgraph>Maintain a distance of at least six feet from others in all public indoor and outdoor spaces; wear a mask or facial covering any time they are within six feet of another person, indoors or outdoors, except for residence hall rooms; complete a daily self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms; practice regular and thorough handwashing.
Other information
<&firstgraph>Fine Arts: Faculty and staff are exploring options that will allow the Gustavus community to safely continue with music, dance, theatre, and visual arts activities.
<&firstgraph>Athletics & Wellness: Coaches, faculty, and staff are developing plans for how to safely hold practices and how Lund Center can be utilized for wellness activities by students. The College is waiting for additional guidance from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and NCAA Division III regarding fall sports competition.
<&firstgraph>Residence Hall Move-In: A staggered residence hall move-in will run Aug. 15-28. During this time, students may schedule a time to drop off the majority of their belongings in their residence hall room, depart campus, and return in advance of the beginning of the academic year.
<&firstgraph>Dining Service: In addition to the Evelyn Young Dining Room, seating will be expanded into the Jackson Campus Center banquet rooms to allow for social distancing and help manage peak-use times in the Market Place.
<&firstgraph>Testing & Contact Tracing: Plans are being developed to test students, faculty, and staff who present with symptoms or who meet other testing criteria determined by the College or the Minnesota Department of Health. In the event of a confirmed case on campus, the College will initiate contact tracing, quarantine/isolate affected individuals, and provide case management services for members of the community who are infected or require quarantine due to confirmed exposure.