In a world increasingly reliant on computer technology, the ongoing global chip shortage is squeezing the supply of laptops, tablets, washing machines, and gaming consoles. But among the worst hit industries is auto manufacturers.
Unable to meet demand while facing shortfalls in semiconductors, major automakers, like Ford and GM, paused production at select factories for two weeks earlier this month, while Toyota announced it would slash output by 40% in Japan and North America for two months.
“They cannot manufacture the cars, because the microchips are in a lot of the different functions in your car,” said Ashley Lager, a sales manager at Lagers Incorporated in St. Peter. “If you have blindspot cross-path detection or tire pressure monitors and all those really techy safety features, those are all in need of the microchips.”
The shortage has also left the lot at the Le Sueur branch of Wolf Motors empty of new vehicles. The business is still providing oil changes and servicing tires, brakes and batteries, but vehicle sales were consolidated at the Jordan location, due to limited inventory.
Dealerships all across the country have seen their inventories shocked. According to automakers, U.S. dealers had less than a million new vehicles on their lots in August, a 72% dropoff from the 3.58 million new cars gracing dealership lots in August 2019.
But it’s not just new vehicles in short supply. Rental companies, fleets and private sellers that supply car dealerships with their used inventory are hanging on to their used cars and trucks longer due to the short supply and rising costs of new vehicles.
“They’re not buying as many cars for their rental fleets,” said Lager. “Most rental cars are in their inventory for a year, year and a half, which then allows dealerships to buy them at the auction and put them on their used cars. But there‘s no cars being rotated in and out by the large rental companies.”
In a textbook case of supply and demand, the limited availability of new and used cars bolstered skyrocketing prices. Le Sueur County is one of 16 counties included in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington Area Consumer Price Index. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, new car prices jumped 13% between July 2020 and July 2021, while the average cost of a used car or truck shot up 42%.
Despite — and because of — inventory constraints, marked up prices have delivered record earnings to publicly traded dealer groups like AutoNation and Carmax this year. Industry trade group the National Automobile Dealers Association estimated the average dealership in July 2021 saw a nearly 200% increase in net profits before tax compared to the year before.
Lager said that with the St. Peter dealership recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and vehicle production still low, it was difficult to compare the market to prior years.
“It’s hard to compare two years, three years ago to what we have going on now, because of all the outside circumstances,” said Lager. “I can’t say we’re doing any better or any worse, but I would say we’re doing great and holding steady.”