Joe Biden may have won the state of Minnesota with relative comfort in Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Primary, but St. Peter was less certain.
With a seeming boost from the Gustavus campus, Bernie Sanders tallied the most votes among St. Peter's four wards at 654; Biden was second at 606 votes. Fellow candidates Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg were a distance behind at 356 votes and 121 votes respectively.
St. Peter's numbers were impacted greatly by Ward 2 Precinct 1, which had the largest turnout on the day and skewed heavily toward Sanders. That precinct is where the majority of Gustavus Adolphus College students are located in St. Peter, and Sanders has showed a significant lead in polling of college students nationwide.
Of course, Biden won't be too worried about the local numbers, as he and his team were able to take an endorsement from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out Monday, and turn it into gold in Minnesota. Biden grabbed 38 delegates from the state, while Sanders got 27, and Warren got 10.
Biden also won the 1st Congressional District, which includes Nicollet, Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Rice, Waseca, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted and several other southern Minnesota counties. Biden won three delegates there, compared to Sanders' two.
Also, throughout all of Nicollet County, Biden beat out Sanders, earning 1,553 votes, compared to 1,331 for Sanders.
How Biden won
The Associated Press called the race for Biden about 45 minutes after polls closed.
Biden hadn’t been seriously contesting Minnesota, which was expected to be a battle between Sanders, who won the state’s party caucuses in 2016, and Klobuchar. But Klobuchar dropped out of the race on Monday, endorsing Biden.
That last-minute change scrambled the race, with Klobuchar’s supporters having to find a new candidate at the last minute. Biden, who had been in a distant fourth place in a MPR News/Star Tribune poll two weeks before the election, was trying to attract Klobuchar supporters on the basis of the Minnesota senator’s endorsement, while Sanders was hoping to capitalize on the withdrawal of his biggest rival here.
“Words can't explain how excited I am,” said Corey Day, Biden’s state director, after the AP called the race for Biden. “Without [Klobuchar's] support, we could never have gotten to this place.”
It was Biden who seemed to attract the majority of late-deciding voters Tuesday, boosted by endorsements from Klobuchar and Buttigieg and a dominating victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.
Biden, who has been running for president as a moderate, ran even with Sanders among the more liberal electorates in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, but won by double digits in suburban counties and Greater Minnesota.
Exit polling from CNN showed Biden winning 55 percent of voters who decided on a candidate in the last few days, versus 21 percent for Sanders.
The big picture
It was a good day overall for Biden, who won 337 delegates as of Wednesday morning. Sanders had won 270 with likely more to come from California, making the race to the DFL nomination an apparent two-horse contest. Warren was only able to secure 28 delegates on the day, while Bloomberg had a woeful 12.
In total, Biden had 390 delegates in the primary race as of Wednesday morning, while Sanders had 330. That gap is likely to be tightened when all of California's delegates are pledged.
A candidate will need 1,991 of the 3,979 pledged delegates to win the Democratic nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention. If no candidate wins on the first ballot, all delegates become unpledged, and ballots continue until one candidate gets more than half of the delegates.
Exit polling from Tuesday indicated that Biden had a significant advantage over Sanders among black voters, which helped him particularly in the south. Sanders, meanwhile, holds an advantage among Latino voters, younger voters, and voters who describe themselves as liberal.
Voting in the primary election continues until June 7, before the Democratic National Convention July 13-16. The Republican National Convention is Aug. 24-27; President Donald Trump has run unopposed for the Republican nomination.