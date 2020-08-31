A poet's widow, but a poet herself, Ronda Redmond is ready to share her grief.
spotlight
St. Peter poet to share journey after death of husband
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Load comments
Trending Now
-
Council sets deadline for KingPins site cleanup
-
St. Peter girls soccer finds more scoring punch in 4-1 win over Marshall
-
Neighboring county records single day highs, as Public Health officials urge precautions
-
St. Peter girls soccer captains shoot for conference three-peat
-
Autopsy confirms St. Peter pedestrian killed by vehicle collision
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.