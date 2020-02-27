Last year was a successful camping season for Le Sueur County Parks, especially Lake Washington Park and Campground, which was sold out nearly every weekend the grounds were open.
The news was delivered to the Le Sueur County Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 25 by Parks Department Director Tyler Luethje, who reported that Lake Washington had earned $43,000 in revenue over the past year. Revenues have risen every year since the Lake Washington Campgrounds were opened.
“A lot of it is honestly due to luck and word of mouth,” said Luethje. “A lot of continuing people and a clean campground, quiet campground, large spaces. A lot of people enjoy it, so there’s good word of mouth.”
The 164-acre campgrounds, located on the northwest corner of the lake, which is southeast of Kasota and St. Peter, includes 27 electric RV campsites, a non-electric RV campsite, three primitive tent sites and a group camping site along with amenities including 3.5 miles of hiking trails, two playgrounds, a canoe and kayak launch, and a fishing pier.
Last year, the campgrounds drew in people from 100 different cities and towns in Minnesota, and a total 521 Minensota residents that camped with the county. The park has been largely a regional attraction with most customers coming from St. Peter, Le Center, Le Sueur, Kasota, Mankato, North Mankato and Belle Plaine. Minnesota residents traveled an average of 32 miles to the grounds, but including out-of-state guests, campers traveled an average of 88 miles.
While revenues went up, so did overall expenses, which jumped to $53,000 in 2019.
“It’s hard running a campground to completely break even, but we want to keep it as close as possible,” said Luethje. “Most of the higher bills were things we were unprepared for breaking. Water lines and things like that.”
For 2020, Luethje aims to start bringing in more campers during the weekdays. Several proposals have been floated on how to drive engagement. One project the Parks Department is currently implementing is Saturday activities, like outdoor crafts, fitness classes, butterfly watching, cooking and more, modeled after the Ney Nature Center activities in rural Henderson (also a Le Sueur County park). These would be held all summer long from Mother’s Day to Labor Day.
“There’s something going on most Saturdays to bring in new campground guests or engage the ones that are there, particularly the teenager range.,” said Luethje. “We don’t have a lot of activities currently for that age range.”
Also a possibility is bringing utilities, like air conditioning and WiFi, to the campgrounds. Commissioner John King noted that WiFi at the campgrounds could be a potential project if the county’s grant application with the Blandin Community Broadband program is successful.
“We are just entering into a planned community grant, so there may be funds available to expand WiFi,” said King. “The kids want to have access to WiFi, so they can do their things, so there may be some grant dollars that come and will help facilitate in providing broadband to the community center.”
Also facilitating the growth of the park is a potential $983,000 grant recommended by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission which would extend Lake Washington Park Road 1,500 feet further into the park past Shanaska Creek and pave a 1.5-mile, 10-foot wide trail loop to increase the accessibility of the deeper areas of the park. It would also allocate funds to a kayak and canoe rental and storage facility near the launch area. The recommendation will go to the state legislature, who will vote on whether or not to approve it.
“They’ve never had a recommendation not be approved, so we’re about 99% sure we got funded, but nothing is official,” said Luethje.