It takes a lot of courage to expose one's innermost feelings or personal views of the world around them. This puts most grown adults on front street, opening up to public ridicule, judgement, or possible scorn from those who cannot, or will not agree.
For many professional artists, of course, critique comes with the territory. But for high school students, it's a major step to put your work on display outside the comfort of the school's walls.
Eva Hendrickson, St. Peter High School’s newest art instructor knew there was a district-wide student art exhibit in the early planning stages for this spring, celebrating art month (March). But Hendrickson was unexpectedly met with the opportunity for an earlier exhibit at the Arts Center of Saint Peter. She was confident that her eight advanced art concept students would be able to meet this early January deadline and have the chance to showcase their work in a formal, professional setting.
Hendrickson delivered the task open ended, just three short months ago. With a blank slate and a few short questions to ask themselves, these high school art students were put to the test to see what they could create and a crash course in ‘real world’ artistry. The young artists took to the drawing board with the question, “What is your vision for the future?”
“The students are very excited to be able to show their work in a professional space, alongside professional fine artists,” Hendrickson said.
Not only are they excited to see their work displayed in a formal art space, but also a bit nervous and feeling a little vulnerable when it comes to speaking regarding their work. While this may seem a simple task, standing up in front of complete strangers and explaining you work, your vision, and potentially facing judgement for those personal views is a giant hurdle these young artists will experience during their debut on Sunday, Jan. 26 during the Arts Center annual meeting, open to the public.
With this open ended project, Hendrickson encouraged her students to choose their own subject and their own materials. They were only limited to planning out their process, creating their artwork, and having the ability to reflect and describe what their artwork represents.
With the South American wildfires as a big influence in the early planning stages of their process, some students chose to incorporate environmental factors into their work. Others created character personas and told stories explaining their interests and influences through their characters, demonstrating their image of the world around them.
“I learned to work with different mediums during this choice based art course,” explained SPHS senior Sydnee Jahnke. “Before taking this course, I had never worked with oil pastels, ink, or watercolors.”
For other students, such as SPHS senior Autumn Pauly, having the chance to exhibit in a gallery is very exciting.
“I love the idea of getting an outsiders view of my artwork and hopefully receiving critiques to better improve my art in the future,” said Pauly.
The advanced high school art students, along with a collaboration of beginner art concept students, will showcase their work during the Art Center’s annual board of directors election this weekend and have the chance to mingle with professional artists from the community, as well as those who love art and support creatives, such as themselves.
“It takes a lot of courage to put your personal views out there,” Hendrickson said. “I am very excited about this partnership with the Arts Center and look forward to showcasing our young artists this month and hopefully bring new faces to the center to see the remarkable work by these SPHS students.”