Members of the Nicollet County Power Up Clubhouse want more people to be aware of mental health, and they’re not only talking the talk, but also walking the walk.
A group of nine walked down St. Peter sidewalks Tuesday afternoon with a variety of signs calling for awareness and community support. Their signs had messages like “Fight the Good Fight,” “Stop the Stigma” and “Mental Health Matters.”
“What we’re trying to do is get the word out that mental health shouldn’t be stigmatized,” said Clubhouse peer support specialist Althea Leonard. “it should be talked about, and people should know what’s going on.”
The Nicollet County Coordinator Missy Haefner said the Clubhouse is “like a drop-in activities center for people with serious and persistent mental illness, so we have recreational, social, educational recovery-based activities.”
The Clubhouse, physically located downtown at 123 S. Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter, has about 60 current members, with about 30 per month currently attending activities, down from about 48 per month during COVID peaks. Darlene Clarken, a member for about seven years, talked about some of the activities.
“I like all the activities we have. We have birthday club once a month with cake and usually play Bingo,” she said. “I like the educational events that we have — going to the state Capitol for Mental Health Awareness Day. I’ve met a lot of friends through this group, and I’m able to do things with some of the members outside the clubhouse activities.”
About the walk specifically, Sheila Bird-Bear added: “I like going on this and like being with a lot of people.”
This is the second time the group has ventured on the walk (interrupted by COVID in 2020), and the Clubhouse plans to make it an annual movement.
“We try to do one of these once per year and make it as public as possible,” said six-year member and volunteer Brandon Stolt.