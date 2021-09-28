The 57th Gustavus Adolphus College Nobel Conference, Big Data Revolution, will be held Oct. 5 and 6 — virtually, due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.
The Nobel Conference brings students, educators and members of the general public together with the leading thinkers of our time, to explore revolutionary, transformative and pressing scientific questions and the ethical issues that arise with them.
How is big data changing our lives, and what challenges and opportunities does this transformation present? In less than a generation, we’ve witnessed nearly every piece of personal, scientific, and societal data come to be stored digitally. Stored information is both an intellectual and an economic commodity; it is used by businesses, governments, academics, and entrepreneurs. The velocity with which it accumulates and the techniques for leveraging it grow at a pace that is remarkable and often intimidating. But this revolution also promises hope, in areas as diverse as public health, drug development, child welfare, and climate change.
There is no cost to watch the conference, which will be streamed live and archived at gustavus.edu/events/nobelconference/2021. You do not need to pre-register to watch. On the day of the conference, simply go to the website and click on the link that will appear at the top of the page.
Presenters
Wendy Chun — Canada 150 Research Chair, Leader of the Digital Democracies Institute, Simon Fraser University;
Francesca Dominici — Clarence James Gamble Professor of Biostatistics, Population and Data Science, Co-Director of the Data Science Initiative, Harvard University;
Pilar Ossorio — Professor of Law and Bioethics, University of Wisconsin;
Michael Osterholm — Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy;
Cynthia Rudin — Professor of Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Statistical Science, Director, of Prediction Analysis Lab, Duke University;
Rhema Vaithianathan; Professor of Health Economics, Director of the Centre for Social Data Analytics, Auckland University of Technology;
Talithia Williams — Professor of Mathematics, Harvey Mudd College.