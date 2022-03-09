Irish Queens of St. Patrick's Day past gathered on Thursday to crown St. Peter's 43rd St. Patrick's Day Queen: Becca Kennedy.
Kennedy was bestowed a shamrock crown, emerald cape and jeweled scepter at the annual St. Patrick's Day Queen luncheon Thursday, March 3 at Patrick's on Third. With the royal honors bequeathed upon her by the St. Peter Ambassadors, Kennedy will lead the St. Patrick's Day parade beginning at 5:30 p.m., March 17.
"It’s a wonderful tradition we’ve been a part of for many, many years, so it’s fun to celebrate with all the past queens and ambassadors and family and friends," said Kennedy. "We’re going to have fun with it."
Growing up in Cleveland, Kennedy traveled to St. Patrick's Day Celebrations across southern Minnesota in Janesville, Waseca and Le Center. But since moving to St. Peter with her husband of 25 years Josh Kennedy, the St. Peter St. Patrick's Day Celebration has been the only one for her.
While some may assume the Irish in the family comes from her husband, descended from the Kennedy clan, Becca has plenty of Irish on her side of the tree. Her maternal grandmother was 100% Irish. This makes their children, Hailey and Carson Kennedy, super-Irish, said Becca. Carson is a St. Peter High School graduate of the class of 2020 while Hailey graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College last year.
Kennedy plays an important role in the community through her career as a psychiatric nurse practitioner at the forensic mental health program at the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter. She also works one afternoon a week at Gustavus to help people struggling with their mental health.
"I'm very passionate about helping those with mental health struggles," said Kennedy. "I love what I do, and it's been a very rewarding career."
In her free time, Kennedy said she enjoys boating, camping, playing cards and watching the Minnesota Wild hockey team.
Kennedy is the 43rd queen in a tradition going back to 1979. The St. Patrick's Day Celebration is rooted in the deep Irish heritage of the St. Peter area, stemming from Bishop John Ireland's settlement of southern Minnesota in the 1840s. Every year, the celebration is coordinated by the St. Peter Ambassadors.
"This luncheon is all about the queens. It's about the new queen and the past queens and is a way to pay homage to their service," said Cory Abels of the St. Peter Ambassadors.
Since its establishment, the St. Patrick's Day Celebration parade has only been canceled twice — in 2020 and 2021. While a full celebration couldn't be held, restaurants and shops that were still open kept the St. Patrick's Day Celebration going. This year marks a return to form for the celebration.
"It's been unfortunate to not have the parade the last few years, so I'm really looking forward to everybody getting back together and getting back to some normalcy," said Kennedy. "I'm really excited to celebrate this year with our entire community."