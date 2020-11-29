One Belle Plaine resident is dead and another injured after both were rescued from the water and sent to hospitals when their duck boat apparently capsized on Clear Lake.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reported that, at about 9:45 a.m., Saturday Nov. 28, Le Sueur County deputies responded to the Clear Lake Public Access in Lexington Township for a report of a capsized duck hunting boat.
Upon arrival, deputies located Nicholas Jeffrey Brooks, age 29, of Belle Plaine, sitting on top of the overturned duck boat.
Jeffrey Ernest Brooks, age 55, of Belle Plaine, was found floating in the water several yards from the overturned boat. Lifesaving efforts were performed on Jeffrey Brooks and he was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, but he later died there from his injuries.
Nicholas Brooks was transported by a private party to Mayo Clinic Health System New Prague. There was no immediate update on his condition.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Agencies assisting were the Minnesota DNR, Le Center Fire Department, Le Center Ambulance Service and Mayo Air Care.