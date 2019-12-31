River’s Edge Hospital is the first critical access hospital in southern Minnesota to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee replacements with Stryker’s Mako System. This highly advanced robotic technology transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.
The use Mako System at River’s Edge is part of OrthoEdge, the total joint replacement program offered by The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato and River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter. Since the formation of the program and partnership in 2014, more than 4,000 joint replacement procedures have been performed and River’s Edge Hospital has earned the designation of an Orthopedic Center of Excellence.
“With Mako, we can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said Dr. Kyle Swanson of The Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic. “Using a virtual 3D model, Mako allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements.”
The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.
“We are proud to be the first critical access hospital in southern Minnesota to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said Lori Zook, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of River’s Edge Hospital . “The addition of Mako to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding health care.”