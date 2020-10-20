Two candidates are running unopposed in Nicollet County commissioner districts 1 and 3, while two more candidates are challenging one another for the District 5 seat.
Marie Dranttel is running for re-election in District 1; Denny Kemp is running for re-election in District 3; and John Luepke and Bruce Beatty are both running in District 5.
The St. Peter Herald asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.
What do you consider to be the biggest issue or obstacle facing the county and how would you address it in office?
John Luepke: The biggest issue right now is the COVID-19 situation. The Health and Human Services employees are performing admirably and working with various agencies and also with other counties. The other issue is the state being low on money and almost half of the county budget is from state and federal funds. We have good reserves and I hope we don’t get penalized for prudent money management. We may use some of these reserves.
Bruce Beatty: The biggest issue will be providing all necessary services with a restricted budget. This is the result of the following items: 1) Coronavirus pandemic, 2) State projected deficits in both 2021 and the following biennium which will most probably lead to decreases in Local Government Aid (LGA) and the possibility of a decrease in state funding for county mandated services. The county board will need to work more conservatively to find ways to provide all necessary services without increasing the burden on our taxpayers. This could be achieved by increased collaboration with other entities (other counties, cities, schools, etc.) I served on the county board during our State’s financial crisis of 2008-10 and have the experience and leadership to aid in the upcoming times.
Marie Dranttel: COVID-19 and its effect on our revenue streams from other governmental sources — for example, decreases in our LGA from the State of Minnesota — the downsizing of the worldwide economy has trickle down affects to all levels of government funding – and the changes to our LGA funds can affect services we provide to our residents – the 2021 budget already addresses a decrease in funding and a decrease in related spending – we are deferring projects and maintenance items and continuing to develop efficiencies in delivering services that are expected of County government and/or mandated by the Federal Government or State of Minnesota. The next 5 – 10 years will be difficult – we (and the rest of the world) will struggle to regain the revenue losses from this pandemic – and it is not over yet. We as commissioners will be diligent in monitoring our spending and budgeting.
Denny Kemp: Nicollet County is vibrant and in a better position than most to manage our growth, plan for the future and respond effectively to uncertainties — including a global pandemic. Our biggest issue will be balancing our population growth with providing the public service requirements that are not only mandated by law, but also those that our residents truly need. I will continue to listen and learn and work with my fellow Commissioners to reach a consensus to find the financial and operational processes that are in the best interests of the citizens of Nicollet County.
What do you see as the top infrastructure needs in the county and what should be done to solve them?
Luepke: The top infrastructure concern is to maintain good roads and bridges. The county needs good equipment for the Public Works Department and Sheriff’s Department also. When a snowstorm or other public safety concerns occur, we need the people and equipment to get the roads open for emergency services as well as commerce and other transportation needs. I wish the state would streamline procedures for us to fix and rebuild roads and bridges.
Beatty: County infrastructure will always be a priority of mine. In general, Nicollet County roads are well maintained and improved, however trouble spots do arise. County Road 12, north of Courtland, is presently being improved, with funding from many sources, but some county tax dollars will still be needed to complete this project. County roads 14 and 21 in the western part of the county will also require improvements — with funding sources not yet determined. These county roads (arteries) are essential for numerous services that our residents need, whether it be medical, safety, educational, agricultural or many others. I will be a strong proponent of keeping our county roads in the best condition possible.
Dranttel: Broadband — in order for our residents and business to compete on a global scale, we need access to reliable and affordable internet. Nicollet County received a Blandin Foundation Grant in early 2020 to facility a study of our broadband needs and it has been completed and is ready to share with the public. Topography and distance between households in our rural areas will lead to some creative solutions. The consulting group is now sharing the broadband study outcomes/needs with broadband/internet providers to obtain cost estimates to “build” a system and an estimate of costs to the consumer for the services. It is going to be extremely expensive and finding a method to keep it affordable will be challenging. Not impossible, but challenging.
Kemp: In a word: transportation. This includes not just road and bridges, but also public transit and electronic transportation (broadband communication), especially in our new reality of COVID-19. Solutions include a more stable state funding program for roads and maintenance, greater focus on unifying local and regional public transit and establishing a public-private partnership for greater broadband capacity.
How do you balance a need for public services with a need to keep taxes manageable for property owners and residents?
Luepke: We are holding the line on employee positions. Any new services that require county funds has to be scrutinized because we do not want to be considered a high tax county. We just concluded a broadband study. After the problems in Sibley county; we need to be cautious. My concern is that new technologies might be right around the corner making new investments outdated.
Beatty: This certainly depends on the times. Presently, due to the coronavirus, Public Health is extremely important, along with mental health services. Years ago (St. Peter tornado), extensive public services were needed (emergency services, public safety, public health, public works, and many other departments not listed). We need to collaborate with other entities, rather than having duplication of services across cities, counties, and other government services. This will help us be more efficient with county tax dollars.
Dranttel: Over the course of the last five-plus years, commissioners, administration and staff have been diligently working on LEAN outcomes for various procedures and policies. Departments have been challenged to create LEAN events that create efficiencies in their respective areas. The efficiencies identified and created lead to better deliverables — not necessarily less expensive deliverables but, over time, savings in time and procedures leads to savings in cost/expenses. If we can keep our cost of services down we can manage an levy that is affordable to our residents. Leveraging reimbursements from both the Federal/State agencies is another way to keep our levy flat. It is truly a balancing act and we need to be diligent.
Kemp: I am committed to continue my work with our state and federal legislators. These officials frequently mandate programs and in so doing must be willing to equitably fund them. Working together we can transcend political boundaries and provide an affordable, cohesive implementation of those mandates.
How should the county government be working with city, township and school district governments? Is there any specific collaboration you would like to see more or less of?
Luepke: Nicollet County works with all our cities and townships. There is also a relationship with area school districts, especially those schools that are located in Nicollet County. I would like to see even more collaboration with the townships and smaller cities.
Beatty: At present, Nicollet County has regular scheduled liaison (workshop) meetings with the cities of St. Peter, North Mankato, Lafayette, Courtland, and Nicollet. During my previous years on the board, I was instrumental in organizing the meetings with the rural cities. Presently, I feel a collaborative group needs to be organized due to the coronavirus pandemic. A group inclusive of many county entities. Medical, county and city government, education, business, and others should be involved with discussions on aid and recovery from the effects of the pandemic. The Federal CARES ACT funding has been significant to counties, cities, schools, etc. These funds have a timeline for use and restrictions on how to use them. I don't know if all businesses in the county are aware of the funds available. Many organizations are hopeful that there will be another CARES ACT funding bill and these dollars will need to be used wisely.
Dranttel: Currently Nicollet County has regularly scheduled liaison meetings with our cities, townships and partner organizations (neighboring counties/SWCD/FSA/R9/MRCI/AMC etc.) The meetings are generally information sharing and issue driven discussions. The meetings often lead to good discussion on current issues and collaboration on said issues. We do not meet with our school districts (at least at the board/administration level), and I think for future needs it might be helpful to better understand their needs and operation.
Kemp: County government, including the county board and individual departments, continue to work across cities, schools and local and regional counties. I am working to promote and expand these important collaborative efforts.
What long-term goals would you like to see accomplished in the county in the next five to 10 years? What is the path to make that happen?
Luepke: Long-term goal is to attract more businesses which contributes to more jobs and more homes. This will increase the tax revenue which will help control the levy and also help the county to avoid the high tax list.
Beatty: Economic growth is a key to keeping taxes low. I would like to see the county become more business friendly. While we are a strong agricultural county and we also have many major businesses/industries and smaller businesses thriving within our county, it is exceedingly difficult for new businesses to get established outside of city limits. The scheduled completion of Hwy. 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm is also an important stimulus for growth. Our county has excellent medical and educational facilities which are attractive to potential residents. Adequate, quality childcare is also needed for this growth and should be addressed on a county level. As economic growth increases, the county should be able to control taxes on agriculture, businesses, commercial and residents. County and city diversity is also an important issue for the county board to consider. We need to respect, help, and provide care for all residents.
Dranttel: I’d love to see affordable broadband available to every household in Nicollet County — finding resources to fund this dream is going to be hard work, but I think it can be done — and frankly we cannot wait any longer. Our residents need to be competitive, our children (all of us – learners) need reliable internet for today’s learning — we must find a way. I’d love to see “less” government — unfortunately, unless we see a decrease in demand for services, it may be difficult to achieve less government.
Kemp: My biggest long-term goal is to assure safe and managed growth of Nicollet County. We need to continue efforts to maintain a balance between urban and rural needs. In addition, I believe diligent fiscal oversight, being aware of changes in community needs and being prepared to pivot quickly to accommodate those needs are critical elements on a path to long-term success.