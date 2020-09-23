A Le Sueur man, who was reportedly high on methamphetamine at the time, is accused of pointing a BB gun at a St. Peter laundromat worker and stealing $20 to $30.
Scorpio Lee Rosales, 34, of Le Sueur, was charged with aggravated first and second degree robbery, simply robbery and threats of violence, all felonies, in Nicollet County District Court. According to the complaint, Rosales told investigators that he had wanted to “kill himself” at the time of the incident, and he did it because he had no hope.
On Sept. 13, law enforcement was called into the St. Peter laundromat after the incident. Officers reviewed security footage and spoke with the victim, who had been working when Rosales allegedly came in.
A red Kia Sportage was seen on the security footage parking outside the laundromat and an individual, allegedly Rosales, walked inside. Rosales then allegedly pointed a the BB gun at the victim’s head and pushed them to the employees only area. The victim reportedly pointed to a cash box after Rosales had demanded money. Rosales allegedly grabbed the cash box and left.
The victim indicated they were scared during the incident and believed the person may have threatened to kill them, according to the complaint.
In reviewing surveillance videos from neighboring businesses, law enforcement saw the vehicle stop at a nearby gas station. The same person from the robbery appeared to be hugging one of the gas station employees. Law enforcement interviewed the employee three days after the alleged robbery, and the employee said the person hugging them was Rosales and they had known him for many years.
The first witness led law enforcement to a second witness, according to the complaint, who helped the investigators locate Rosales. Upon finding Rosales, he reportedly raised up his hands and said he was not going to cause any problems. He reportedly stated that he was in a bad place on the day of the alleged robbery. He also said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the incident and could not remember the details.
Rosales reportedly directed officers to the site of the Kia Sportage involved in the incident. He also reportedly guided them to where he believed he threw the BB gun in a ditch, but it was not found. He reportedly said he used a small, plastic BB gun.
The owner of the Kia Sportage reportedly told officers that he had loaned Rosales the vehicle, believing it was being used to visit someone in the Twin Cities.