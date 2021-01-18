The state of Minnesota is piloting a community COVID-19 vaccine program, partnering with local public health and school districts, to place nine pilot sites across the state, and St. Peter will be one of them.
These pilot sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age and older and pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and childcare workers. This pilot program aims to increase vaccination capacity in communities across the state and to prepare for the future when more vaccine is made available from the federal government.
Nicollet County Health and Human Services has been given the opportunity to partner with the Minnesota Department of Health, Independent School District 77 (Mankato Public Schools), and the State Emergency Operations Center to participate in this project.
"Our team is excited to be a part of this pilot project," said Cassandra Sassenberg, Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director. "We are eager to participate in any event that assists in vaccinating Minnesota's population as quickly as possible. We're also using this as a learning experience so that we can be best prepared for future mass vaccination events."
Sassenberg further stated, "These clinics will be in addition to, not instead of, our regular vaccine clinics. We want to emphasize that we will continue to simultaneously complete vaccinations for people who fall into Phase 1a and each phase to follow. Up until this point, Nicollet County Health and Human Services had received only 100 doses of vaccine, which were administered earlier this month through a series of smaller clinics. As we receive additional vaccine, we will continue to schedule clinics and communicate with our residents."
“We ask for patience,” said Bree Allen, Nicollet County Health Promotion and Prevention Services Supervisor. “As we learn more, we will ensure everyone who is eligible for a vaccine knows how, where, and when they can get their shots. Until then, we must all continue taking important precautions to help slow the spread of the virus. This includes wearing a mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing and limiting gatherings.”