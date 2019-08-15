An 18 year-old was killed in a farming accident just outside St. Peter Wednesday.
A Nicollet County Sheriff's Office release Thursday morning confirmed that at approximately 3:35 pm Aug. 14 law enforcement received a report of an 18 year old male trapped in a grain bin at a rural Norseland area farm. Responding deputies, located Landon David Gran, 18, of rural St. Peter, deceased inside the bin. While working inside the grain bin, it appeared as though Gran had made contact with a piece of equipment within the bin and had succumbed to his injuries.
Assisting the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was the St Peter Fire Department, Allina Ambulance Service and Mayo One.
Gran was a member of the St. Peter High School trap shooting team. He was heading into his senior year at the high school.