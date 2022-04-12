On Monday, the St. Peter City Council approved Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to construct a dual left turn lane intersection on the south side of St. Peter following an open house and public hearing.
MnDOT officials met with the public in the community center to answer questions and provide an overview of the upcoming project, which will bring dual left turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 169/Highway 22 and a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT, also known as a J-Turn) at the intersection of Highway 169/Highway 99.
Construction is anticipated to begin in May 2023 and will be conducted in a series of three phases. According to a preliminary and loose project timeline, the first phase is scheduled to run from May 2023 to July 2023 followed by the second phase in July through October and a third phase during the month of October 2023.
“That’s our guess,” said MnDOT Project Manager Forrest Hasty. “We’ve got to rip the whole thing out, and then we have to put in water, sanitary and a new storm sewer system. You can imagine what happens if it rains for three days in a row and we have these holes open. This is our best case scenario. [The timeline] will change. Something will happen.”
The northbound lane of Highway 22 from Shanaska Creek Road to Highway 169 in southern St. Peter will be closed throughout the construction period. Riverside Park will remain accessible by traveling up from the Shanaska Creek Road-Highway 22 intersection. To reach the intersection, drivers will take a detour east on the Highway 169-Highway 99 intersection and travel south on County Road 21 to reach Shanaska Creek Road.
The section of Highway 99 between Highway 169 and Nicollet Ave. will only be closed through phase 2 of the project. Highway 99 west of Nicollet Ave. will be accessible through a detour running from Highway 169 west on Broadway Ave. (County Road 5) and turning south on the intersection of Old Fort Road (County Road 5) and 371st. Ave. (County Road 40).
Highway 169 will remain open throughout the construction season.
The project aims to mitigate vehicular crashes on the Highway 169/22 and Highway 169/99 intersections. Between 2009 and 2019, the Highway 169/22 intersection experienced a total crash rate of 1.13 crashes per MEV (million entering vehicles); exceeding the critical crash rate for similar intersections. A high proportion of crashes on the intersection, 1.07 MEV, were considered serious or fatal.
Traffic congestion on the left turn from Highway 169 south onto Highway 22 is one of the chief safety concerns. During peak traffic hours, long lines of vehicles waiting to turn exceeded space in the left turn lane, impacting through traffic on Highway 169 and the Jefferson Street intersection.
The crash rate of 0.43 MEV on the Highway 169/99 intersection also surpassed statewide average and critical crash rate for similar intersections.
The preliminary design attempts to address left-turn queues on Highway 22 by adding a second left turn lane that would be a protected left only to 22. The concept also adds an RCUT at 169-99. The RCUT on Highway 169/99 reduces conflict points to encourage safety.
“What we have now at the intersection is a protective lever followed by a permissive left,” said Hasty. “A protective left is just like it sounds, it’s a green arrow telling you where we can go. A permissive left is either a flashing yellow or green ball and that’s where you as the driver make that decision of when you take that left, what gap is acceptable to you.”
“Right now people are making really poor decisions,” he continued. “By adding that dual left, we’ll have the capacity for vehicles to queue and it will only be a protective left. We’ll cycle that twice in the first cycle so we get those left turners turning south quicker than they are today.”
While the open house was well-attended, there was no public comment in the scheduled public hearing during the City Council meeting. Councilor Keri Johnson did relay a question from a business owner not in attendance asking how MnDOT thinks of pedestrian and bicyclist safety when planning detours.
“When we think of detours, we often think of vehicle traffic, but this email made me think about pedestrian and bicyclist traffic,” said Johnson. “I think the writer was curious about how the detour is planned for safety.”
“Detours for pedestrians are thought about a lot, usually when it comes to what trails that hit that construction project,” Hasty answered. “We can’t actually rip out sidewalks without providing some sort of competition for pedestrians and bicyclists. You’re going to see when we do rip out a few sections of the trails up and down Riverside Park we’ll have a temp bar to go around it so they can still utilize the park.”
When there are existing safe pedestrian crossings nearby a construction area, Hasty said MnDOT encourages pedestrians to use those crossings instead.
The reconstruction of Highway 169 between Highway 22 and Jefferson Street will include repairs to the roadway, storm sewer, water, lighting and sidewalks estimated to extend the life of the pavement by over 20 years.
Currently, the 169-22 and 169-99 project is still in the design phase and is anticipated to go out for bid in November. MnDOT projects a total cost of around $6 million.