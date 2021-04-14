A St. Peter man has been charged with five felonies after allegedly threatening, physically coercing, choking and sexually assaulting a woman.
Ryan Michael Darge, 33, of St. Peter, is charged with two felony counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, one felony county of domestic assault by strangulation, one felony count of false imprisonment, one felony count of violent threats, one gross misdemeanor county of emergency call interruption and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.
According to the complaint, St. Peter police responded to a domestic assault call. Upon arrival, the officers found Darge reportedly in just a shirt, naked from the waist down. The victim reportedly only had undergarments on.
The victim told investigators that Darge had been drinking that day, and he tried to have sex with her. When she said she didn't want to, he allegedly became angry and made her put on revealing clothing. She said he then became aggressive in the bedroom.
Darge allegedly then started choking the victim and told her "You don't stop me" and threatened to kill her, according to the victim's statement detailed in the complaint. At one point, Darge allegedly smashed the back of victim's head against a window in the bathroom. The victim told police that she thought he was going to kill her.
The victim said she engaged in sexual activity with Darge, because of the threats he was making.