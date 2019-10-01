Cleveland Homecoming Coronation 2

Last year’s Cleveland homecoming queen Julia McCabe crowns McKenna Robb the 2019 queen Monday evening in the Cleveland auditorium. Beside her are candidates Kelsie Urban and Mazie Anderson (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming Coronation 3

Last year’s homecoming king Danny McCabe crowns Brock Olson the 2019 king. On the right is king candidate Eric Ehlers. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)
Cleveland Homecoming Coronation 4

The Cleveland homecoming court is (L-R) second grade attendant Evan Hoffman, emcee Mollee Grams, emcee Cooper Thomez, queen candidate Kelsie Urban, king candidate Eric Ehlers, queen candidate Mazie Anderson, king candidate Josh Dawald, queen McKenna Robb, king Brock Olson and second grade attendant Vivian Patterson.
Cleveland Homecoming Coronation 1

Cleveland homecoming king Brock Olson and queen McKenna Robb. (Richard Rohlfing/Le Sueur County News)

