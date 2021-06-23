In a region dominated by cash crops like corn and beans, the University of Minnesota Extension Office is teaching local farmers about an alternative to add to their rotation: small grains.
Grains, such as rye, wheat, barley and oats, don’t have as large a market share in southern Minnesota, but Extension Professor Jochum Wiersma believed a growing small grain industry could cull diseases and pests threatening farmers’ yields. Soybean cyst nematodes, corn woodworm and herbicide resistant weeds regularly disrupt bean and corn output, but by adding a third crop to the rotation, Wiersma said farmers can hamper the yearly pest cycle.
“By widening the rotation, it makes it easier to address some of those problems,” said Wiersma.
On June 20, Le Center was the earliest stop on Wiersma’s first small grain tour since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Local farmers traveled out to the Ruth Hoefs/Ron Pomije farm outside Le Center, where the Extension office has studied small grain plots for years. Multiple species of spring and winter wheat, spring and winter rye, barley and oats grew in dedicated plots to compare strains’ yield, resistance to disease, straw strength and more.
“Protein content is also very important,” said Le Sueur County Extension Educator Shane Bugeja. “That’s going to be one of the key things people look at when it’s harvested, not just yield. Having that right balance of yield and protein.”
Most small grains are sold as livestock feed, especially for swine. But before farmers start testing out small grains on their own farms, Wiersma warned that growers should ensure they have a place to sell it. The market demand for small grains aren’t as high as for the usual corn and beans.
“The first step here is to look at markets,” said Wiersma. “Where can I bring the grain? Who is buying? There's local mills. Hastings has a mill, Mankato has a mill, Winona has a mill. The cities have the barges in Savage. Those are delivery points, but there are also local feed mills.”
The Extension Professor described the smaller market for small grains as a “chicken-egg” problem. Feedmills set up their infrastructure around the large volumes of beans and corn provided by local growers and farmers stick to those crops because feedmills demand beans and corn for their infrastructure needs.
But there may be room for the small grain market to grow in Minnesota. Corn prices shot up by around 50% in 2021, climbing above a high of $7 per bushel in April. Wiersma was optimistic that small grains could have more appeal as a cheaper alternative to corn.
“I’m hopeful the hybrid ryes can make inroads into the cropping here,” said Wiersma. “Winter rye is hardy enough that we’ll likely never lose a stand because of our winters. We just have to develop the markets more. Markets have to accept hybrid rye as an alternative and that market is mostly a feed market.”
Wiersma also recommended that farmers check the soil types they work with, their farming equipment and use of manure to determine what variety of small grain is best for their operations.
“It’s hard to find a market for small grains, but there’s a lot of agronomic benefits to adding species into your rotations,” said Bugeja. “Most notably a lot of pathogens and insects get used to the same patterns that we do as humans year after year. Putting in another crop really changes the timing on a lot of things. It totally confuses the weed pests being exposed to a new crop that’s grown and harvested at different times of the year.”