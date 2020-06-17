Four months after a fire burned down KingPins bowling alley in south St. Peter, the city will push for a cleanup effort, but with notice required, it might still be months away.
Community Development Director Russ Wille told the St. Peter City Council June 15 that the city hopes to to provide 90 days notice to property owner Eyebowl, LLC, to schedule a licensed demolition contractor to undertake the ordered removal and clearing of the site. If the owner did not provide for demolition and removal in time, the city would undertake those tasks and place an assessment against the property to recoup the costs incurred.
"Neither the holder of the first mortgage or the insurance company would intend to take over the building," Wille said. "So that would leave it to Eyebowl."
The City Council must first declare the property a public nuisance, which it won't be able to do until its next regular meeting June 22 or possibly the first meeting of July, depending on when the documentation is ready. Once the public nuisance is declared, the 90-day notice will go into effect.
The Feb. 16 morning fire burned down the bowling alley, located at 1671 S 3rd St., almost entirely, but no injuries were reported and no damage was done to adjacent properties. In a release that day, St. Peter Fire Department Chief Matt Ulman said the cause of the fire was being investigated and it may take a few weeks before anything is known. Four months later, the investigation is not yet complete and no charges have been filed.
But in the meantime, a mess of ash and debris remains at the site, which is highly visible from Hwy. 99 coming into St. Peter and also from Hwy. 169. After giving time for a thorough investigation and then more time for owners to take care of the mess on their own, the city will now push for a resolution. Staff still has to provide proper warning, though.
"I discussed with the county attorney and she authorized us to begin the process, giving 90 days time," Wille said. "She suggested that would be appropriate."
While the notice is a requirement, the city also would prefer the owners to clean up the site, as it is expected to be costly. It won't be hundreds of dollars, City Administrator Todd Prafke noted, it will be tens of thousands. And if the city has to take on that cost, it means taxpayers have to take on the cost.
"We want to make sure we’re clear in this that it is our hope that the owner would provide for cleanup," Prafke said.
If the city has to pay for cleanup, an assessment would be put on the property to pay those costs back over time. The property also would not be able to change hands until all taxes and assessments were paid off.
Investigation
A search warrant application filed in Nicollet County District Court in March indicated that the owner of KingPins Bowling Alley in St. Peter started the fire that caused the building to burn to the ground Feb. 16. The owner reportedly told investigators that it was an accident.
The warrant describes KingPins owner Dwight Selders, a Le Sueur resident, who also is listed as manager for Eyebowl, reportedly admitting to an investigator, more than a week after the incident, that he caused the fire by accidentally igniting a rag while trying to fix a pin-setter. He reportedly admitted to walking out of the building, in what he described as a panic. He reportedly admitted that he saw the building in flames as he exited but did not call 911, telling investigators that he did not know why he didn’t act to stop the fire or get help.
The application for the search warrant was put in by a member of the St. Peter Police Department, and it said the detective was attempting to discover if any materials in the burned down building were “used as means of committing a crime.” The St. Peter detective was working in accordance with the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division.
The fire marshal reportedly discovered, during his investigation, that one of 12 pin-setting machines — it was located near the middle of the alleys — was the likely origin point of the fire. The fire marshal’s testing found a “significant level of an odor of an accelerant in the area” of that pin-setting machine. Due to water freezing on the ground, the fire marshal had to delay their investigation until a tent could be put over the ruins of the building to warm the area up.
The fire marshal also located several canisters of fluids, containing the highly flammable chemical acetone, in the area behind the pin setter, believed to be used for oiling and maintaining lanes and common to bowling alleys. Among the canisters, one appeared to have been open at the time of the fire.
In a recorded statement on the day of the fire, KingPins owner Selders reportedly told the fire marshal that there had been issues with a pin setter, which he had tried to repair Saturday, the day before the fire. On the day of the fire, a witness also told the St. Peter Herald that they were at the alley that same Saturday and had noticed issues with a pin-setting machine.
Selders told the fire marshal that he was unable to fix the problem Saturday night and was planning to return with a friend the next day to work on it.
Eleven days after the fire, the fire marshal met with Selders again, and in a recorded statement Selders reportedly said that he was at the bowling alley Feb. 16 morning and accidentally caused the fire. He said he was working on a pin-setter with a torch when he accidentally set a towel/cloth on fire; he said that towel/cloth was inside a bucket with other flammable material. He told the fire marshal that he panicked after the fire was set and left the area, turning off the lights behind the pin-setter as he left.
Selders reportedly admitted seeing the towel on fire and walking past a fire extinguisher as he left. He also reportedly admitted to seeing flames and fire in the lanes and knew that it had gotten out of control when he locked the doors to the business and walked away.
Second warrant
Selders and Jessica Tonsfeldt, both of Le Sueur, purchased the bowling alley property on the south end of St. Peter in 2014. According to a second search warrant application filed in Nicollet County District Court, the two had just separated in February, and Tonsfeldt had informed Selders of her resignation from the business.
The search warrant application included text messages alleged to be from Selders to Tonsfeldt, saying the bowling alley should be shut down and that they need to make it work so it wouldn’t have negative financial outcomes for both of them.
The second warrant application was sent in by investigators, hoping to search Selders’ cell phone records and data, including internet searches.
The bowling alley had already been named KingPins when the former couple took over six years ago. They said at the time that they wanted to continue the business.
“Our hearts are devastated,” Tonsfeldt said after the fire. “The lives the bowling alley touched goes back generations. We are feeling the support of the community and patrons through this time.”
Selders had a lifetime connection to the alley, having started bowling there at age 5.
“There’s not any other bowling alley I’d like to own,” he said in 2014.
According to property records, the building was first constructed in 1962 with a number of renovations since. It has served as a bowling alley for nearly 60 years, previously named Bowlero Lanes and Sioux Trail Lanes.