One of St. Peter's biggest employers plans to get bigger.
Creation Technologies, which currently employs about 250 people at its St. Peter location, is hoping that number will be more like 300 a year or so from now, as the business nearly doubles its current facility in northwest facility.
Creation General Manager John Makela confirmed the company's expansion plans, saying they want to add just under 40,000 square feet to the manufacturing floor. The entire Creation facility is presently about 50,000 square feet, including 37,000 for manufacturing and 13,000 for offices and meeting rooms. So, in total, the facility will be near 90,000 square feet.
"We have been enjoying some year over year growth. We’ve been growing at a pace between 10 and 25% per year for years," Makela said. "We're going to do just under $50 million in revenue in our current space, but we are full. We have continued growth expected in the upcoming years, and we need more space."
He said that, with the added manufacturing space, "we could continue to grow upward toward $80 million to $90 million in yearly revenue."
"We’re still growing year over year," Makela added. "We grew 15% from last year, and we’re expecting the same thing next year. Demand is high. And we could do a lot more than what we’re projecting right now, but due to labor challenges and supply challenges, it’s been difficult."
Creation has 15 locations across the globe, and has over 4,000 employees with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Most other locations are in large cities, like Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle and Boston. The decision about the company's latest opportunity for growth came down to expanding in St. Peter or using unused facility space in Dallas.
Little St. Peter won out.
"The decision was ‘Do we continue to invest in St. Peter? This expansion has a pretty substantial cost. Or do we push work down to Dallas where we had some capacity?’" Makela explained. "The decision was made to make the investment in St. Peter, and we’ll be signing on for another 15 years, extending beyond our lease from 2010."
He added, "The acquisition by Creation and the continued investment in the St. Peter area has been good for us, our employees, our customers, and we look forward to continued growth."
The expansion project is expected to start within the next couple weeks, with workers in the new space by summer 2022. The current building was designed to be added onto on the west end, where the wall is not load-bearing. After this expansion, Makela expects the property will be pretty well maxed out.
Subsidy
Of course, a little incentive from the city of St. Peter probably didn't hurt Creation's choice to stay in town.
The City Council Oct. 25 voted to approve a subsidy agreement with Creation, establishing a tax increment financing district for the expansion. Shannon Sweeney, of David Drown Associates, explained to the council what that will look like.
"They’re going to add on to the facility, which will create new property taxes, and by creating the TIF, we’re capturing those increased taxes for up to nine years and we’re proposing to reimburse half of those increments," Sweeney said.
In other words, the expansion will add value to the Creation property, which will raise its property taxes. The city will reimburse some of those increased property taxes back to Creation to help alleviate the cost of expansion. The incentive is capped at nine years or $245,000.
"We’re not obligated to pay that full amount if their property tax bill comes in lower than expected," Sweeney said. "And we’ll still be able to use half of those increments (the increase in property taxes) for other improvements were expecting in that industrial park as well (like sewer and roads)."
In total, the planned expansion is expected to increase the market value of the Creation property from around $3.74 million now to around $6.3 million by 2023.
In addition to the TIF district, the St. Peter Economic Development Authority is also providing a $200,000 0% interest loan, which will be paid back semi-annually for 10 years. The council approved that Oct, 28, as well.
"I see a lot of benefits to this proposal — they’re creating jobs and staying in the community," Councilor Keri Johnson said.