Patients deal blows against Parkinson's in River's Edge boxing class

For Parkinson’s patients at River’s Edge Hospital, “fighting back” is more than just a figure of speech.
Local residents living with Parkinson’s are not only delivering blows against punching bags, but the disease itself in a new boxing program said to slow down its progression.
On Feb. 1, River’s Edge Hospital launched a non-contact boxing class affiliated with Rock Steady Boxing. The program was founded in 2006 by former Indiana prosecutor Scott C. Newman, who was diagnosed with Parkinsion’s at the age of 40. Newman saw his own symptoms improve when his friend and Golden Gloves boxer Vince Perez designed a boxing regimen to combat Parkinson’s where its most vulnerable.
River’s Edge Hospital is the latest of 14 affiliates in Minnesota alone to offer Rock Steady Boxing, based on research that suggests rigorous exercise can not only improve mobility and flexibility for people living with Parkinson’s, but also slow the degenerative movement disorder.
“People with Parkinson’s really need the intensity of exercise. It not only makes them more mobile, but it can also slow their symptomology, which is amazing,” said River’s Edge Lead Physical Therapist and Head Coach Deb Mattson. “We have other programs, but we wanted to bring the variety, the socialization and all of that is so huge.”
When it comes to intensity, no sport provides a better workout than boxing. Mattson referenced an ESPN panel, which determined that boxing was the most difficult sport, due to the necessary endurance, strength, power, hand eye coordination and agility needed to overcome an opponent.
In Rock Steady’s non-contact boxing, the opponent isn’t another person, but Parkinson’s itself. Those diagnosed with the disease will often experience tremors, typically starting in one’s hand, fingers or a limb. As the disease progresses, those diagnosed may experience muscle stiffness, find it harder to walk and even perform automatic movements, like blinking and smiling.
Building up muscle strength and flexibility through exercise is one of the few ways people with Parkinson’s can combat degenerating movement, along with a healthy diet and select medications. There’s no known cure for Parkinson’s, so treatment is focused on helping patients manage their symptoms.
“This doesn’t replace physical or occupational therapy,” said Occupational Therapist and Coach Tracie Lafata. “It’s just an avenue for them to meet some of those needs, as far as exercise, to make life a little easier.”
At River’s Edge Hospital, Rock Steady Boxing is a 75-90-minute program divided into several sections, starting with a warmup, boxing drills, core strengthening exercises and a cool down. During the boxing drills, participants travel around the room to different stations to work on different muscle groups. In between each station, the coaches set aside time for a short break before participants move onto the next.
Thursday’s course consisted of a variety of activities ranging from throwing rapid-fire punches at bags, performing specialized boxing techniques and stepping up and down on a wooden box. Each station balanced strength training with cardiovascular training with assignments like “Hit the bag 20 times and march 20 times.”
The course isn’t just a workout, it’s also an education in boxing. Participants learn specific boxing maneuvers and then perform them in a sequence such as jab then cross followed by a hook and then an uppercut.
At two weeks in, Rock Steady Boxing at River’s Edge is still small with a total of five participants. But even in that small group, the class features people with varying degrees of Parkinson’s symptoms at ages ranging from people in their 60s into their 90s.
To accommodate such a diverse group, exercises are adjusted to meet the needs of each patient. Some may need to use a chair during some exercises while others need extra intensity. But regardless of age or muscular control, participants consistently pushed themselves to their limits.
“People seem to be energized and getting to realize what they are capable of,” said Physical Therapist and Coach Kaitlin Koester. “They let out some of that aggression even, that frustration — certainly towards the punching bag.”
“It’s part of that whole boxing attitude to fight back against the disease, give me some empowerment,” added Mattson
Though the program is relatively new, Mattson said some class members appeared to already be seeing a benefit.
“We’ve only done this for two weeks, but we see people who say ‘Oh, it’s late in the afternoon, I need a nap,’ because Parkinson’s creates fatigue,” said Mattson. “But I’ve heard from a couple people say that they feel more energized. And it takes their mind away from Parkinson’s.”
Gordon Rodning, a St. Peter resident who has lived with a Parkinson’s diagnosis for two years, had never boxed before joining the Rock Steady Boxing class at River’s Edge, but he said he’s enjoying learning the maneuvers. After finishing two weeks of boxing, Rodning already felt physically fit and optimistic that it would help slow down his condition.
“I’m in better shape,” he said. “The one thing about Parkinson’s is you won’t turn it around, but if you can slow it down, it’s the most you can hope for.”