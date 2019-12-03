St. Peter property owners can expect the city portion of their tax bill to go up, at least slightly, in 2020.
The St. Peter City Council will vote at its Dec. 9 meeting on a proposed 8.2 percent, or $246,000, citywide tax levy increase in 2019. That will cause the city tax rate, which is also affected by new development and other factors, to go up from 50.27 percent in 2018 to 51.58 percent in 2020.
The councilors went over the proposed levy increase with staff at work session Dec. 2. The final proposed increase, at 8.2 percent, is slightly down from the 8.8 percent preliminary increase established in September. City Administrator Todd Prafke noted that St. Peter city staff attempts to give an accurate estimate in September, rather than making significant changes on the final levy in December. The council seemed generally agreeable with staff's proposal, though Mayor Chuck Zieman wanted to make one note.
"People see the 8.2 percent and think 'That’s how my taxes are going up.' But that's the levy increase, not the actual increase on individuals," Zieman said. "People get alarmed when they see that number sometimes."
Increases to individual property owners are actually determined by the city's new tax rate, but also depend on a number of other things, namely changes to market value. On a $150,000 property in St. Peter with no change in market value, the 8.2 percent levy increase would raise the city portion of the tax bill by $16.54. But on a $150,000 property that increases in value by 4.8 percent, the 8.2 percent levy increase would cause the city portion of the tax bill to raise by $57.02.
Property tax bills are also affected by changes to the county tax levy and school district levy. Each of those entities will also be approving final levies in December.
Even with an 8.2 percent tax levy increase, the city projects its expenditures to be more than its revenues in 2020, which would lower its reserves by about $380,000. The city's reserves would still be at a healthy $3.82 million at the end of 2020 — equal to 46 percent of the expected general fund expenses in 2020. Current city policy states that the reserve fund should be 35-50 percent of the following year’s budgeted expenditures.
According to Finance Director Sally Vogel, total city expenditures are increase by about $623,000 in 2020, driven by personnel costs, park improvements, municipal building maintenance and some capital projects. That includes city employees seeing a 3 percent wage bump, increases to health insurance costs, funds for new playground equipment at Veterans Memorial Park, funds for a second school resource officer, and the first Minnesota Square Park pavilion payment at $92,000.
The St. Peter Community Center, meanwhile, will retire its debt with a final $36,500 payment in February, and the city levy going toward operations there is unchanged at $135,000. The library tax levy is also stagnant at $284,000.
City staff did offer up some ideas for cutting down on the levy increase for 2020, but that would mean either taking more out of the city's reserves or a reduction in city services, and staff noted that several requests were already left out of the budget, and it already under-funds road maintenance, as is is the case in most communities. The 2020 budget also doesn't make room for fire hall construction, which may be funded by a sales tax instead.
The council will have the opportunity to discuss further and make a final determination on the 2020 levy and budget at its Dec. 9 meeting.