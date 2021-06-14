A Kasota man has been accused of selling methamphetamine.
Derek Charles Bomboy, 36, was charged on June 7 with a felony for third-degree sale of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force was in contact with an informant who had been in contact with Bombay to purchase an eight-ball of meth for $150.
Agents reportedly observed Bomboy driving a blue Nissan Maxima out of his apartment after the informant made telephone contact. The informant was provided with money and a recording device and agents said they observed Bombay drive to meet the informant at a predetermined location, step out of his vehicle and exchange the narcotic through the informant's passenger window.
The eight-ball tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint, and weighed 4 grams.