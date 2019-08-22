An inmate at the Minnesota Security Hospital was charged with first, third, fourth and fifth degree assault for an alleged incident in December, which caused brain trauma and continual seizures for a female hospital employee.
Damaris Boabu Nyasende, 24, is charged in Nicollet County District Court. Nyasende allegedly struck the victim, a security counselor at the hospital in St. Peter, nine times with closed fists.
According to the complaint, Nyasende was committed to the hospital mentally ill and dangerous with a court order to receive treatment. The victim was working a night-time shift on Dec. 15, 2018. During that shift, Nyasende reportedly assaulted the victim.
The victim was knocked to the ground and was unconscious for approximately three minutes, according to the complaint. She also reported endured a seizure, lasting 90 seconds, and vomited.
Nyasende was apprehended by hospital staff, and the victim was transported to a local emergency department, via ambulance. She was later diagnosed with a concussion and a traumatic brain injury; she had a large bruise on the left side of her face.
The next day, the victim returned to the hospital, reporting of a severe headache, vomiting and nausea. Five days after that, she returned again, reporting seizures. Before the alleged attack, victim reportedly had never had a seizure.
The victim was experiencing two types of seizures. In one, she would lose consciousness, stop breathing, stiffen up and begin shaking. These seizures occurred six times. In the second type of seizure, the victim would go into a blank state, where she would stare, grimace, have clenched fists and rapid eye blinking. This occurred continually, up to five times per day.
She was also reportedly experiencing memory loss and light sensitivity.
Due to her various symptoms, the victim visited the hospital 14 times January-April, according to the complaint. As of May, when the complaint was written, the victim was still not able to return to work and could not drive a vehicle.