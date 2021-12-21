While the St. Peter Middle School’s play is still a few months away from taking to the stage, students and the directors involved in the production have been busy already this fall in preparation for this year’s show, which will be “Treasure Island.”
SPMS Play directors Angie Schilling (seated on stage to right) and Bailey Britton (seated on stage to left) go over some instructions with their Theater Group before they begin their hands-on projects.
Advisors Angie Schilling and Bailey Britton meet with the SPMS Theater Group’s students Monday through Thursday after school on most weeks. There are 72 middle school students (grades 5-8) signed up for the program. During this time, a lot of behind the scenes/set work takes place during these meetings, which is a team effort.
“Theater provides an opportunity for students to showcase their many talents,” Schilling said. “Not everyone likes to be on stage and talent is needed to help create the whole show, from scenery and props to sounds and lights. Many of our students have gained confidence over the years and we help push them out of their comfort zones being on stage.
“We welcome our students to provide their own input into the show and have used many of their ideas, making for memorable moments on stage. This year, we are welcoming many new faces who are trying theater out for the first time.”
This year’s SPMS Theater Group’s performance of “Treasure Island” is set for Friday, March 22, 2022, in the Middle School theater, so mark your calendars!
“We are currently looking for a cast of around 40 students. Many of them coming from the crew we work with now,” Schilling said.