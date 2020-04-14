St. Peter native takes dispatching work to Antarctica

Apparently Minnesota just isn’t cold enough for Kris Sack.
The St. Peter native recently returned from an expedition to Antarctica, where she worked as a dispatcher for a makeshift town, filled with scientists, documentarians, and more emergency personnel. And while it was actually summer when she was there from September to February, and some days were actually warmer than back in her hometown, she hopes to return as soon as possible -- potentially during the Antarctica winter when temperatures are more like negative 30.
“It kind of gets in your blood,” Sack said of her desire to return.
A winding road
Sack is 33 now and lives with her husband James in St. Peter. She was raised in town by parents Ken Gansen and Cheryl Guentzel, both still in town, along with her brother Karl Gansen, who is now in Texas. She stuck around into her 20s, starting at John Ireland Catholic School, then St. Peter High School and then Minnesota State University, Mankato.
But after college, she set out for the world.
“I’ve always enjoyed traveling and seeing what the rest of the world is up to,” she said.
Her first faraway destination was Japan. She taught as a boarding school teacher there. Then she was in Alaska, working as a resort waitress. And then Texas, where she worked in hospice. Everywhere she went was something brand new.
“I loved doing that type of thing,” Sack said. “A new opportunity each place.”
Ultimately, she found a reason to settle down in her husband James. He is from Janesville, and the two decided to make a home in St. Peter in 2011. Sack then moved into her newest career as a 911 dispatcher for the Nicollet County’s Sheriff’s Office in 2012.
“I had always been interested in law enforcement and corrections, so I found this,” she said. “I loved doing it. I love that each day is different, and you get to know that you’re helping. I still got to travel a lot because of our days off. It is high stress, though; you never know what’s going to be on the other end of the phone.”
Eyes looking elsewhere
Sack first thought about heading to Antarctica a decade ago while working in Alaska. The company she worked for had a contract there, and she applied and even got an interview, but didn’t get the spot. She later saw a Facebook post that they were hiring dispatchers there; the person who posted was joking, but Sack thought, “I could do that.”
So when she took up her position in Nicollet County, she was soon applying for positions in the desolate continent.
“I think I applied for 45 jobs total,” she said. “I didn’t care what I was doing, just as long as I could get down there. It just seemed like such a unique opportunity. I love the thought that so few people in the history of mankind have had that experience.”
As for her husband?
“He came to accept that this is his wife,” she said with a laugh. “He has been very, very supportive, and there is definitely no way I could’ve done this without him.”
To the ice
Sack eventually landed a job as a dispatcher at the town fire house, working for the Antarctic Fire Department – quite a resume item. One might not think that there is a lot to do as a fire team for an ice covered tundra, but one might be surprised.
“A lot of the fires we had were just little ones from cigarettes in trash cans and stuff like that,” Sack said. “They have had big ones, though.”
She added, “We were also in charge of the different research groups in the field. We had to know where everyone was if they left the station.”
Sack was located on Ruff Island, which is on the foothills of a volcano, so it’s very hilly. It’s covered with snow and volcanic ash. She essentially lived in a small town. It had a hairdresser, a coffee house and two and a half bars.
“It was kind of like a military base or an old mining town,” she said.
The town is actually a research station, so scientists are coming in to work on a variety of projects, whether it be studying penguins and glacier activity or using machines to gauge atmospheric pressure.
“We were really fortunate to be exposed to so many interesting projects,” Sack said.
She might even be a television/streaming star soon. The BBC and National Geographic film crews stopped by, and they filmed the dispatch team for two hours, as part of Frozen Planet 2. One of the episodes will focus on the people who work in extreme conditions, and Sack might be included.
“I’m hoping so,” she said.
Outside of working hours, Sack got to explore. She saw plenty of penguins and seals and a number of animals you aren’t likely to see in your typical southern Minnesota backyard.
“It really was awesome,” she said.
There were a few downsides – like lack of access to high quality food and cooking options – and Sack missed her husband and dogs back home, but overall, the experience was “fantastic,” she said. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may complicate her efforts to return, but if all goes to plan, Sack will be returning as soon as possible.
“I can’t wait to go back,” she said.