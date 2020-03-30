El Tacazo in Le Center is normally a bustling dining room, but that's changed in recent weeks, as the restaurant and market, like others across the state, closed its doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Turning to just curbside pickup and delivery has started to eat into Tacazo's sales.
"We’re ordinarily packed in here, and we kind of miss all the customers, because of course they can’t be in here," said owner Noemi Martinez. "We do have a lot of food to go that has diminished quite a bit. I know many people are out of a job right now, so they of course take it home and try to stretch that dollar. Not many will order to go. "
As the pandemic has continued, the owner of a small restaurant in a small town said that she is now starting to feel the impact.
“It's difficult," said Martinez. "To begin with, trying to make enough money to pay the electricity and the tax bill, and it’s hard, because we’re still paying for the building so that makes a big dent into your income.”
Despite the troubles of operating a business during this time, Martinez had faith that things would get better. She hoped that, with expanded unemployment benefits and the coronavirus relief bill passed by the federal government, people would have more cash on hand to spend on themselves and at El Tacazo.
Even with business slowing down, Martinez observed that meal orders were starting to pick up.
“At the beginning of last week, it was kind of slow, but at the end, we did have some delivery," said Martinez. "We really appreciate the community and our loyal customers. We’re grateful to them."
“We have faith in that it will get back to normal and I hope the same for everybody and all the restaurants,” she continued.
Not all restaurants in the area are reporting the same impacts. For Pizza Ranch in Le Sueur, the effect hasn’t been too bad, according to General Manager Jamie Casey, who credited the community for continuing to order pickup and delivery at a constant pace and being patient while ordering over the phone.
“Everyone’s been very supportive of us,” she said.
Elsewhere
In Waseca, Yellow Mushroom Pizza manager Lisa Nelson said she hopes Yellow Mushroom Pizza can remain afloat through May 1 in the current format. She added the restaurant has not had to lay off employees but has reduced hours because of a more than 50% drop in revenue caused by the loss of dine-in eating.
“Do I think it? I don’t know,” she said of staying open. “It’s hard to say without having a crystal ball to look into.”
Lonsdale-based Whistle Stop restaurant co-owner Terry Bastyr said the pace of takeout orders was initially slow but has quickened.
“Last night we couldn’t keep up because it was so busy,” he said Wednesday. Despite the increase, Whistle Stop has seen an overall sharp decline in sales. A dining room that can hold 50 people has been empty and alcohol sales have been paused. The business has been forced to lay off its mainly part-time employees.
Despite forced cuts, Bastyr expects the restaurant to survive the crisis based on its community support.
“There’s a lot of good people that live in this town,” he said.
Well-known St. Peter restaurant Patrick’s on Third is also grappling with a sharp decline in revenue caused by the ban on in-person dining, but has seen a significant increase in delivery orders.
Co-owner John Mayer said the mood of restaurant employees is as high as can be expected. He noted he would like for Patrick’s to be able to sell growlers, an action that could increase revenue but that’s currently banned by the Minnesota Legislature.
A craft beer site, Patrick’s now has a significant amount of tap beer on-hand because of the ban of in-person dining.